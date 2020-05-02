Bextel: Moving the goalposts

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

It feels like the goalposts are constantly moving in regards to the coronavirus pandemic, but I believe if all American voters start demanding it, this global economic disaster can be over with sooner rather than later. I am thankful for the leadership that Governor Gordon gave us as he lifted restrictions in Wyoming and urged us forward with the ground that we have gained in the fight against coronavirus. And all Americans have the privilege of the leadership of President Trump, and we know that the smartest people and most innovative companies in the world are working hard on solutions to open up our national economy. I was filled with pride as Governor Gordon pointed out that Wyoming is considered to be the fourth state in the nation to lead us back to a full economic recovery, but our future still lies largely in the hands of the global economy, and we need demand for energy to return.

To recap, we’ve been told to keep social distancing in place because it will save lives, we were told to isolate because we did not want to overwhelm the health care system, we were told that herd immunity will save the vulnerable (while socially distancing?), but now even health care workers are being laid off due to a lack of patients and revenue. I am not discounting the fact that many Americans have tragically lost their life during this pandemic, but the only ones suffering are not just the people with the coronavirus.