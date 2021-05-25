Beyer: Recent events make clear why we need comprehensive energy strategy.

As America climbs its way out of the COVID recession, recent events in Texas and with the Colonial pipeline have made it clear that our current infrastructure and energy mix are insufficient to support our growing energy needs.

The first thing to understand is there’s not one energy transition. No single solution fits every area and every context. Each region of the country and the world may require a unique approach to providing cleaner and more reliable energy based on the best resources available in that area.

Second, all energy resources have environmental impacts and technological challenges. Burning fossil fuels releases carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases. Extracting them requires using resources that must be treated and managed responsibly. Renewables like wind and solar rely on critical minerals that must be mined and largely are located in geopolitically sensitive areas. Supply chains, logistics, workforce and scale must be factored into every honest conversation about the energy mix.