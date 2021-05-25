Beyer: Recent events make clear why we need comprehensive energy strategy.

As America climbs its way out of the COVID recession, recent events in Texas and with the Colonial pipeline have made it clear that our current infrastructure and energy mix are insufficient to support our growing energy needs.
The first thing to understand is there’s not one energy transition. No single solution fits every area and every context. Each region of the country and the world may require a unique approach to providing cleaner and more reliable energy based on the best resources available in that area.
Second, all energy resources have environmental impacts and technological challenges. Burning fossil fuels releases carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases. Extracting them requires using resources that must be treated and managed responsibly. Renewables like wind and solar rely on critical minerals that must be mined and largely are located in geopolitically sensitive areas. Supply chains, logistics, workforce and scale must be factored into every honest conversation about the energy mix.
Third, while we’re already making progress on climate goals, more must be done. Switching from coal to cleaner burning natural gas allowed the US to increase energy generation by 4% since 2005 while simultaneously reducing emissions by 27%. Natural gas is plentiful, reliable and does not suffer from intermittency issues. Any realistic long-term energy strategy should have natural gas as a major element.
Fourth, the oil and gas industry has a history of finding technological innovations on a global scale, and we’re still in the game. Companies known for pushing American oil production to its highest levels in history are using artificial intelligence, machine learning and big data analysis to develop and deploy technological solutions for carbon capture and storage, remote monitoring to eliminate methane emissions, digital and automation applications that drive efficiency and safety, as well as emerging tech behind renewable energy sources such as hydrogen, geothermal, and wind. Many of the technological solutions to America’s future energy needs will come from the men and woman in the oil and gas industry.
To build on the progress we’ve made, support economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, mitigate climate risks and protect America’s position in the world, we need energy policies that use our abundant resources to maximum advantage. A smart energy policy will support oil and gas production from federal lands to ensure a steady supply of domestic energy and resilience in the face of climate effects and political upheaval abroad.
Clean energy independence is possible if we invest wisely. That means supporting research and development on renewables, battery technology, and energy efficiency as well as in ways to make production and use of oil and gas resources cleaner and safer. It also means supporting infrastructure projects to make sure energy supply chains are resilient and secure.
We can achieve the shared goal of clean, safe, abundant, and affordable energy if we set aside partisan political considerations and approach the challenge together. Every form of energy has advantages and disadvantages, but the American energy industry is the most advanced in the world, innovating and adapting throughout its history. This time will be no different. We can work together towards a lower carbon future where America has a reliable and sensible energy mix that will allow our country to continue to grow and prosper.
Leslie Beyer is CEO of the Energy Workforce & Technology Council, which represents more than 600 companies and 600,000 workers in the technology and services sector of the oil and gas industry.