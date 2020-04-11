Biegler: Living faith in a crisis

An essential value behind our decisions is solidarity. We are obligated to do all we can to help prevent the transmission of COVID-19, especially to the elderly and people with underlying health conditions. Solidarity requires us to act so as to prevent any person from being infected. At this time, public gatherings endanger those in attendance, who in turn could infect others. We need to consider the common good of all people, not just fellow Christians. We must be coresponsible citizens, and, while ceasing public religious services is a drastic measure, it will mitigate the transmission of COVID-19. This is an essential way of loving our neighbor.

Initially, Italy closed the churches, and then pastors had outdoor Masses. But the bishops and police told them to stop. Those pastors wanted to feed their people spiritually, but the result was that more people were exposed to COVID-19 and are dying. By April 6, the death toll in Italy was 16,000 people, including 87 priests. In the Diocese of Bergamo alone, 25 priests have died!

When I suspended Masses, I was not just thinking of the next few weeks, but the next several years. If some priests die from the virus, then instead of months with no Mass, some churches could be without Mass for ten years.