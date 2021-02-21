Biegler: Respect for human dignity

On Feb. 14, the Casper Star Tribune published an article titled “307 Politics: Two traditionally conservative institutions, two different attitudes on LGBTQ rights.” To begin, it is important to note that the Catholic Church is neither conservative nor liberal, and it does not endorse either political party. The Catholic Church does speak to issues that impact our human family. One such issue is the dignity of all human persons.

The article to which I refer conflated legal concerns about same-sex marriage with the Catholic Church’s support for the dignity of LGBTQ people. These are separate issues. The first regards the institution of marriage as it is defined legally or by religious institutions. The second concerns a national statement that I signed, which states that LGBTQ youth are to be treated with “respect, compassion and sensitivity.” This statement is taken from Catechism of the Catholic Church (#2358), which has been in place for nearly 30 years. To suggest that statement reflects a change in the Church’s teaching is not accurate. The inherent dignity of each human person has been a consistent aspect of the Church’s moral teaching.