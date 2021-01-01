Bohren: Get even with somebody that was good to you in '21

I wrote to Bill Clinton and explained what I was planning to do. I wrote to Barbara Bush too. She seemed to have so much grounded common sense.

Much to my surprise, Clinton wrote me back. So did Mrs. Bush.

This former world leader said he liked my idea. During his presidency, scientists mapping the human genome discovered that the DNA that provides the building blocks of life is 99.9 percent the same in all people. He said, “We spend so much of our lives worrying about the tenth of a percent that separates us that we often forget how much unifies us. If we can all learn to embrace our common humanity, then we will begin to see past the minute differences that tear us apart. It is our responsibility to not only take this approach in our own lives, but to instill these values in future generations as well.”

Those words stuck with me, and as we look to 2021, after a pandemic filled year with difficult political and racial upheaval, these words seem worth considering again. We spend so much of our lives worrying about the tenth of a percent that separates us that we often forget how much unifies us. Looking for common ground might offer a way to frame a reasonable response to 2020 and a road forward for 2021.