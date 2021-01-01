Bohren: Get even with somebody that was good to you in '21

Time is a funny thing. Sometimes things seem like just yesterday when in fact they happened more than a decade in the past.
That is how it is for a memory of looking at my daughter holding her nephew, our first grandson. It was 2006 in an apartment above Spanish Harlem in New York City. The baby is now taller than his mother and our daughter speaks Arabic, French and Spanish and operates comfortably in a world I don’t pretend to understand well, in northern Africa.
I remember clearly, sitting in that small but exciting apartment, watching one hold the other, thinking that I would likely have grandkids I might not actually meet. I wondered what they would know about me, what knowledge I might pass on; some sage advice I could offer that would let them know I had been thinking about them and considering their future.
I decided to do it; write down what I wanted to say to a future generation. Being a man of relatively few words, I knew what I had to say might only fill a long letter. Fair enough, but I wondered what others might offer that could inform and help these kids who would inherit the world.
At the time, Bill Clinton had just occupied an office in Harlem as George and Barbra Bush watched their son “W “ and Laura move into the White House. It was front page in the paper. After all, we were in New York. Hillary Clinton’s run for president that now seems so long ago, was in the far distant future.
I wrote to Bill Clinton and explained what I was planning to do. I wrote to Barbara Bush too. She seemed to have so much grounded common sense.
Much to my surprise, Clinton wrote me back. So did Mrs. Bush.
This former world leader said he liked my idea. During his presidency, scientists mapping the human genome discovered that the DNA that provides the building blocks of life is 99.9 percent the same in all people. He said, “We spend so much of our lives worrying about the tenth of a percent that separates us that we often forget how much unifies us. If we can all learn to embrace our common humanity, then we will begin to see past the minute differences that tear us apart. It is our responsibility to not only take this approach in our own lives, but to instill these values in future generations as well.”
Those words stuck with me, and as we look to 2021, after a pandemic filled year with difficult political and racial upheaval, these words seem worth considering again. We spend so much of our lives worrying about the tenth of a percent that separates us that we often forget how much unifies us. Looking for common ground might offer a way to frame a reasonable response to 2020 and a road forward for 2021.
Barbara Bush said, “George and I believe that the best gifts you can give your children and grandchildren are unconditional love, a good education and the freedom to make their own decisions.” No need to argue with that.
Another of the more than 100 words of wisdom essays gathered for this project offers particularly appropriate advice for this time and place as we tip over into a fresh year. It came from Dan Cantine, a Casperite working at the time to raise money to construct the 12-24 Club that is open today on Wolcott Street and an anchor for many in Natrona County. Cantine said, “If you want to get even with somebody, get even with somebody that was good to you.”
Dale Bohren is the publisher emeritus of the Casper Star-Tribune.