They called her "Mighty Mouse" at the medical center annual dinner where she was honored for kindness and generosity. The reference to a diminutive but energetic figure that could fly while holding a big building or rescue someone in distress without breaking a sweat seemed accurate. The evening was punctuated by Susie McMurry standing on a little box to look over the podium at the crowd assembled that night. She seemed to take that evening in stride, but if you knew Susie at all, you knew they likely just scratched the surface of the things she did for other people.

Mick and Susie McMurry were hard working people. They were not born to money, but, as everybody knows, their work paid off and they struck it rich. Rich enough, one would assume, to do whatever they wanted, wherever they wanted. They could have cultivated a rich life anyplace. But they lived in Casper and continued working to make Wyoming a better place. And they encouraged others to join them in paying forward our collective good fortune. They were successful in that too.

After reading at grade level at the end of third grade was identified as the secret to solving an under 70% high school graduation rate, Susie stepped up to fund We Read, a program that promoted reading through a free weekly kid’s magazine, marketing, and a free book to every Kindergartner through third grader every month, including summers, for more than 11 years. It was a collaboration of the school district, public library, and the newspaper. To be certain, many businesses donated, but none more than the McMurry Foundation. And Susie or her representative attended as many organizational, planning and advisory meetings as anyone from the sponsoring organizations. The only questions she consistently asked about the project were, “How are you,” and “Did the books get delivered?” By the time We Read ran its course in 2021, more than 500,000 books and nearly 600 weekly readers had been delivered to kids in Natrona County. We Read was small part of a big effort, but today our graduation rate tops 80%.

In 2018, my wife Susan, was diagnosed with a somewhat rare cancer. Susie somehow heard about it at a Casper Rotary Club meeting and called within the hour. She simply said, “Oh, Dale.” Somehow, that simple sentence carried a weight that demonstrated a sympathetic understanding of our challenge, and a determination to rise to that challenge. It was a conversation that ended with an offer to help. “If you need anything, anything, small, or big, you only have to ask,” she said to me. I knew she meant it. We needed nothing, but her call was a “big.” The realistic understanding she expressed, based on years of volunteering at the oncology center, and her offer of help, were a comfort, something I think was her specialty.

My dear mother told me once that you do meet an angel from time to time in life. She was right.