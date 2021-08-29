Bohren: Thank you for the memories

When my wife Susan and I, along with our partners Gail Zimmerman and Bob Moberly, purchased the Casper Journal in June 1998, we used “blue lines” to compose the paper. This was a sheet of paper as big as the finished newspaper with blue lines to show the columns and edges of the paper. We used wax to paste ads, photos and story copy onto pages. These were then photographed (the camera could not see the blue lines) and the super large negatives were used to make press plates, which were used to print the newspaper. If there were changes, like a last minute ad, we simply ripped something off a page and gratefully waxed the ad into its place.
This week, as my last day at the Casper Star-Tribune approaches, I remember fondly those days filled with excitement for each week’s publication and the angst of just how many ads and subscriptions we needed to sell to succeed. There were many weeks where it was probably more miracle than skill that brought the Journal to your mailbox.
Our formula for a good newspaper was simple: provide readers with something they needed to know, something they wanted to know and somebody they should know.
We also thought that a good newspaper was read by loyal subscribers, but a great newspaper was read by everybody. So we began distributing the Journal to each house in Natrona County every week. I think it worked. The Journal was highly read. It became a common thread throughout the community and individuals and organizations from about every perspective found a voice in those pages.
The day the Journal was acquired by Lee Enterprises and the Casper Star-Tribune was a good one. These were newspaper people. They cared about newspapers and knew how to make them work. Our available technology and expertise leapt forward. So did print quality.
I honestly thought they would let me go the day the deal closed. If not, then the day after. But to my surprise, they gave me new tools and support to continue the Casper Journal. I was surprised and grateful. That was in 2004.
In the intervening years the evolution of the news business has been excruciating. The internet, websites, Facebook, Twitter and a seemingly endless stream of content delivery systems have impacted every aspect of all our lives. And I have had a front row seat, and in many case a hand on the tiller, as we integrated the Journal into the Star-Tribune and embraced all the new technologies.
As print subscription numbers have fallen, online page views skyrocketed, and today’s Star-Tribune has more audience than it has ever had in its more than 130-year history. The changes keep coming, which is not necessarily a bad thing.
But it is the things that haven’t changed that I think may be most important: the reflection of the community you see in its newspaper; the quiet individual’s story; information that helps keep government transparent and accountable and will hopefully always be the basis of our democracy; and being the place where your opinion counts and can be freely expressed, discussed, criticized and defended. This is important not only because free speech is a constitutionally protected right we enjoy, but because the public conversation in a newspaper, particularly if another’s opinion is not quite like yours, can lead to understanding, which is the foundation of how problems get solved.
Time and technology can’t change the importance of these things.
Thank you for all the calls — yes, even the difficult ones — and for your patience through all the changes through all the years. But today, most of all, thank you for the great memories.
Dale Bohren is publisher emeritus of the Casper Star-Tribune.