Bohren: Thank you for the memories

The day the Journal was acquired by Lee Enterprises and the Casper Star-Tribune was a good one. These were newspaper people. They cared about newspapers and knew how to make them work. Our available technology and expertise leapt forward. So did print quality.

I honestly thought they would let me go the day the deal closed. If not, then the day after. But to my surprise, they gave me new tools and support to continue the Casper Journal. I was surprised and grateful. That was in 2004.

In the intervening years the evolution of the news business has been excruciating. The internet, websites, Facebook, Twitter and a seemingly endless stream of content delivery systems have impacted every aspect of all our lives. And I have had a front row seat, and in many case a hand on the tiller, as we integrated the Journal into the Star-Tribune and embraced all the new technologies.

As print subscription numbers have fallen, online page views skyrocketed, and today’s Star-Tribune has more audience than it has ever had in its more than 130-year history. The changes keep coming, which is not necessarily a bad thing.