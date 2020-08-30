Bohren: We want you to be part of our revamped opinion section

I have always believed that a great newspaper is a community talking to itself. The pages tell you things you need to know, things you want to know and introduces you to somebody you should know. It’s fact-based reporting at its best. And just as important, the advertising puts a face on the retail community. You feel the spirit of the people and get a sense of place. These are the threads that bind us together as a community.
But just a few pages inside a good newspaper is the heart and soul, the opinion pages. This is where we include columns and letters to the editor. It’s a community stage where readers and their views are the main attraction. People get their say in these pages. And whether or not you or I agree with others’ opinions, the benefits of a public conversation are invaluable. This kind of exchange sharpens our thoughts, and I believe it has an impact on how we all feel about our community.
I recently stepped away from the day-to-day management of the newspaper. In that position today is a very capable person whom I hope you have already met, Michelle Robinson. You will no doubt see and hear more from Michelle as time goes on. But I am not retiring or leaving the daily newspaper. Instead, I am taking the opportunity to focus on cultivating more Wyoming voices into the pages of the Star-Tribune. The paper’s audience has never been larger or more diverse. In addition to our print circulation, we had more than 1.6 million page views on Trib.com last week, making the Star-Tribune the most convenient and best place in Wyoming to read and exchange thoughts and opinions. The need for Wyoming to have conversations about who we are, what we think and what our state will look like in the future, I would argue, has never been greater.
So if you have an opinion to express, I invite you to express it here, in our new Wyoming Voices section. Readers may submit a letter of up to 350 words twice a month, and I commit to you that we will print every letter received. There are only a few ground rules: no personal, gender or racial attacks, and no consumer complaints. I won’t print anonymous letters either, so please include your contact information as well.
In addition, a community talking with itself must hear from its political and business leaders and decision makers. So the Star-Tribune is encouraging these folks from across the state to express their arguments, explanations and opinions on these pages as well. Whether you agree or vehemently disagree with a writer, you have the opportunity to respond to the same audience they have.
I think of Wyoming Voices as the best example of you exercising, and the newspaper defending, your First Amendment rights. I hope you look at it that way, too, and I welcome your participation.
And last, if you want to talk with me, my number is 307-266-0516. You can also reach me at opinions@trib.com. Thank you for reading and for participating in this statewide conversation.
