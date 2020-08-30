Bohren: We want you to be part of our revamped opinion section

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I have always believed that a great newspaper is a community talking to itself. The pages tell you things you need to know, things you want to know and introduces you to somebody you should know. It’s fact-based reporting at its best. And just as important, the advertising puts a face on the retail community. You feel the spirit of the people and get a sense of place. These are the threads that bind us together as a community.

But just a few pages inside a good newspaper is the heart and soul, the opinion pages. This is where we include columns and letters to the editor. It’s a community stage where readers and their views are the main attraction. People get their say in these pages. And whether or not you or I agree with others’ opinions, the benefits of a public conversation are invaluable. This kind of exchange sharpens our thoughts, and I believe it has an impact on how we all feel about our community.