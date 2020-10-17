Bousman: Better relationships and fair compensation lead to better results for our public lands

Public lands counties have often been the last to learn about initiatives spearheaded in Washington by the largest landholders in our communities, federal lands agencies. For too long, directives from a distant capital city with real consequences for our communities and economies were implemented with limited input from local officials. To make matters even more difficult, while federal agencies control a vast amount of acreage, these lands are exempt from the same taxation as private lands, straining the budgets of local government.

Federal officials have recently begun initiatives to improve the relationship between counties and public lands agencies by ensuring early local government involvement and input in seeking solutions to some of our biggest public lands challenges. The federal government has also been a better neighbor by fully funding crucial payments to counties, helping to compensate for the services we provide on federal lands. Building on these efforts will be key to making the best land management decisions as we move into the future.