Bousman: Better relationships and fair compensation lead to better results for our public lands

Public lands counties have often been the last to learn about initiatives spearheaded in Washington by the largest landholders in our communities, federal lands agencies. For too long, directives from a distant capital city with real consequences for our communities and economies were implemented with limited input from local officials. To make matters even more difficult, while federal agencies control a vast amount of acreage, these lands are exempt from the same taxation as private lands, straining the budgets of local government.
Federal officials have recently begun initiatives to improve the relationship between counties and public lands agencies by ensuring early local government involvement and input in seeking solutions to some of our biggest public lands challenges. The federal government has also been a better neighbor by fully funding crucial payments to counties, helping to compensate for the services we provide on federal lands. Building on these efforts will be key to making the best land management decisions as we move into the future.
A new tool for building the relationship between counties and federal agency personnel is the recently released “County Governments and the USDA Forest Service: A Guidebook for Working Together.” Developed by public lands agency and county officials, the guidebook lays out the responsibilities of both sides to come to shared decisions. Federal agencies have a responsibility to ensure outreach and coordination with local governments happens at the beginning of the decision-making process. Counties should provide verifiable data and information on the local environment and economy, while understanding the constraints of federal laws and regulations on agency staff. Educating both sides in this process will make it easier to reach a consensus.
Counties are also using other new tools to assist federal agencies in managing our national forests. Sublette County is joining federal agency officials in a developing a Good Neighbor Agreement with the U.S. Forest Service. Under this agreement, the county will take on some management responsibilities within the Bridger-Teton National Forest. For example, Sublette County is working with Wyoming State Forestry to develop a Good Neighbor Agreement to perform a timber sale in the Upper Green River Valley. We feel that by working with State Forestry, we can maximize existing expertise and resources while we learn how the process works. The goal of this agreement is to help increase active forest management while helping to protect our residents from the effects of catastrophic wildfire. We also expect this agreement to create jobs.
While states and counties are committing resources to better manage the forests, the federal government must show its long-term commitment to counties by ensuring full funding of programs to assist public lands counties. Federal lands are untaxable, and as a result Congress appropriates money to the Payments In-Lieu of Taxes (PILT) program to offset some of these costs. This year, Sublette County received over $968,000 in PILT funding, which we use to finance critical services benefitting residents and public lands visitors, such as road maintenance, public health services and law enforcement.
The PILT program helps build a more trusting relationship with the federal government by showing they understand the burdens public lands can place on local resources. In recent years, Congress has kept its commitment to counties by fully-funding PILT. Moving forward, Congress should make PILT funding permanent and mandatory.
Similarly, the Secure Rural Schools (SRS) program assists national forest counties that have seen sharp drops in revenues from decreased timber harvests on federal lands. Sublette County used its $551,000 in SRS funding this year to pay for a search and rescue helicopter. Counties are legally mandated to provide emergency services on federal lands and the SRS program provides the resources to meet this need in our community. SRS is set to expire at the end of this year. Congress must extend its authorization and find a permanent funding solution for national forest counties as a commitment to our shared responsibility for our public lands.
Working with local officials to reach decisions and serving as a good neighbor through fair compensation to county governments, federal agencies can manage our public lands in a way that balances environmental and economic needs. County governments must join federal agencies and use the tools available to us to ensure the local voice is heard. We hope we can build on the momentum of recent years and continue to grow the federal-county partnership.
Joel Bousman is a Sublette County commissioner. He currently serves as Chairman of the National Association of Counties Public Lands Steering Committee.
