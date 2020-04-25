Bousman: Wyoming's counties will still need help

County governments across Wyoming and the nation will face budget shortfalls due to the economic slump and increased demand for essential services as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. According to the National Association of Counties, we are looking at approximately $144 billion in county budget deficits nationwide over the next year. In Wyoming, the Legislative Service Office warns that local and state government revenues — on which counties rely for funding — could drop between $555 million and almost $2.8 billion over the next two years as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and plunging oil prices. Despite this, we must continue to provide emergency response services, healthcare, sanitation and other critical resources to our residents and visitors.