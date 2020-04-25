Bousman: Wyoming's counties will still need help

County governments across Wyoming and the nation will face budget shortfalls due to the economic slump and increased demand for essential services as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. According to the National Association of Counties, we are looking at approximately $144 billion in county budget deficits nationwide over the next year. In Wyoming, the Legislative Service Office warns that local and state government revenues — on which counties rely for funding — could drop between $555 million and almost $2.8 billion over the next two years as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and plunging oil prices. Despite this, we must continue to provide emergency response services, healthcare, sanitation and other critical resources to our residents and visitors.
While Congress included some funding for local governments in the last stimulus package, rural public lands counties like Sublette County did not receive direct federal aid. The President has since signaled support for including new money to state and local governments in the next package. It is imperative the next bill include full, permanent funding solutions for the Payments In Lieu of Taxes (PILT) and Secure Rural Schools (SRS) programs.
PILT makes up for lost property tax revenue that counties would otherwise collect from federal lands. Last year, every county in Wyoming benefited from PILT. Sublette County alone received $939,000. Additionally, the SRS program assists national forest counties and schools that no longer benefit from a robust timber receipt sharing program, due to federal policies that reduced timber harvests. In 2019, SRS provided nearly $600,000 to Sublette County.
Congress has legislation ready to move that would ensure these programs are funded moving forward: H.R. 3043, the Permanently Authorizing PILT Act, which makes PILT a mandatory spending program, and S. 1643, the Forest Management for Rural Stability Act, would create a permanent endowment fund to secure SRS payments while making key reforms to increase sustainable timber harvests from our national forests, like the Bridger-Teton.
I urge Congress to include these permanent solutions in the next round of COVID-19 stimulus funding to ensure critical revenue streams continue to flow to our rural public lands counties so we can continue to meet our communities’ needs.
Joel Bousman is a Sublette County Commissioner and a member of the NACO Board of Directors.
