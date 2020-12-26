Bower: Charles Dickens’ Timeless Wisdom for 2020

“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of Light, it was the season of Darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair, we had everything before us, we had nothing before us …”

This familiar first line from Charles Dickens A Tale of Two Cities, was set during a revolution over two hundred years ago, yet rings true today. The dichotomy in his words is just as relevant to our unimagined 2020 turn of events.

I love revisiting the works of Dickens with 21st century eyes. His fiction catches us in our own thoughts of “I would never do that” or “I know someone just like that,” or “I am like that and I’d better quit it,” or even “I really want to be like that and will work on it!” Classic fiction teaches life’s best lessons in ways our age of information lacks.

Dickens’ satirical Bleak House, characters play victims and are consumed with an ongoing unsettled court case. We, today, get sidetracked from purposeful living in similar ways, just with newer names; in political polarization, civil unrest, investigations, social media, modern day entitlement demands, and more. If you haven’t read this book in a while, DO!.