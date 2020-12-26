Bower: Charles Dickens’ Timeless Wisdom for 2020

“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of Light, it was the season of Darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair, we had everything before us, we had nothing before us …”
This familiar first line from Charles Dickens A Tale of Two Cities, was set during a revolution over two hundred years ago, yet rings true today. The dichotomy in his words is just as relevant to our unimagined 2020 turn of events.
I love revisiting the works of Dickens with 21st century eyes. His fiction catches us in our own thoughts of “I would never do that” or “I know someone just like that,” or “I am like that and I’d better quit it,” or even “I really want to be like that and will work on it!” Classic fiction teaches life’s best lessons in ways our age of information lacks.
Dickens’ satirical Bleak House, characters play victims and are consumed with an ongoing unsettled court case. We, today, get sidetracked from purposeful living in similar ways, just with newer names; in political polarization, civil unrest, investigations, social media, modern day entitlement demands, and more. If you haven’t read this book in a while, DO!.
In Great Expectations, Dickens explores the quirks and qualities of a diverse cast of characters. We get to experience judgment, be led to false assumptions, see giving of self, contrasted with a wasted life not letting go of past disappointments. Magwitch, the despised convict/secret benefactor, seems wiser than all those looking down on him. As he and Pip row across the Thames River under cover of darkness hoping for freedom, Magwitch profoundly declares “’we can no more see to the bottom of the next few hours than we can see to the bottom of this river what I catches hold of. Nor yet we can’t no more hold their tide than I can hold this. And it’s run through my fingers and gone you see!’ holding up his dripping hand.”
Wow, what could describe 2020 better? We truly don’t know what can be at the bottom of the next few hours or even minutes, but can cultivate flexibility and embrace the moments we have with each other and with ourselves—now. Rather than begrudging this lesson in mindset shifting, we can seek more joy through a sincere gratitude for all we do have.
Right now I’m savoring my annual date with Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. I never tire of the contrasting mindsets: Scrooges joy-sucking bitterness, Fezziwig’s balance of work and play all done generously. Scrooge’s nephew Fred persists in spreading joy and inclusiveness as Dickens states “… nothing in the world is so contagious as laughter and good humor,” and Bob Cratchit’s display of loyalty and love of family is evidence of his faith and gratitude.
We also witness Marley’s repentant ghost of a soul sharing his sobering message with Scrooge, “Business! Mankind was my business. The common welfare was my business; charity, mercy, forbearance, and benevolence, were all my business. The dealings of my trade were but a drop of water in the comprehensive ocean of my business.” Wise advice for 2020!
The timeless relevance of Dickens’ messages can be a glimmer of hope as we navigate dark waters or uncertainty, the grief of losses, and the frustration of not being able to change or control our circumstances as fast as we would like, or even at all,
Some of Dickens’ final words in A Tale of Two Cities are, “I see a beautiful city and a brilliant people rising from this abyss …” Just think of all the beautiful cities and people rising from trials in our world since those words were written in 1859. We will too! I echo my wish for you with Tiny Tim’s fervent declaration, “God bless us everyone!”
Cindy Bower is a Wyoming native through and through. Reach her at www.bowercorner.com.