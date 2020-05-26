Brady: Open everything now! Really?

Janice McGeachin, the Republican lieutenant governor, traveled 500 miles from Idaho Falls to attend. She said she’d been incensed from the start that only establishments providing food, medical care, public protection or construction were deemed “essential.” All businesses are essential, the lieutenant governor said, including pubs —such as the one she also operates — and should be open as a constitutional right of assembly.

With her was Raul Labrador, the chairman of the Idaho Republican Party and a recent member of Congress who lost a close primary election to Little in 2018, plus two state legislators from Lewiston. Labrador wanted the state open in April.

All opposed the governor from the first, as did the speaker of the Idaho House, many other legislators and numerous sheriffs and county commissioners — opponents similar in other Western states.

You have to hand it to Little, who has negotiated the pandemic with patience and skill. New cases are trending downward, crushing the curve at least for now, and testing is expanding rapidly. A recent poll by the Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry found nearly 80 percent of Idahoans support the governor’s four-stage reopening plan, with even higher support among Republicans.