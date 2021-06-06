Brezik: Averages can be misleading

Many investors understand that developing a prudent, long-term investment plan that incorporates their goals and tolerance for risk makes perfect sense. Where some investors fail in this is through a lack of patience to see their plan through.
Benjamin Graham, (known as the father of value investing) once said, “The investor’s chief problem — and his worst enemy — is likely to be himself. In the end, how your investments behave is much less important than how you behave.” Investing is a long-term prospect because some of your investments may fall out of favor, relative to some of your other investments, for long periods of time.
Although this concept seems logical and easy to adopt, our emotions can interfere with and derail a great investment plan. When the Dow Jones Industrial Average or S&P 500 Index is climbing and your portfolio seems to lag, you may feel that you are missing out on something good. Or when stock markets are falling, you may perceive a threat to your financial future.
We are all human and emotions play an important part in our lives, especially when it comes to matters of great importance, like relationships with family and friends. When it comes to investing, however, you are better served if you can check your emotions at the door.
Warren Buffett was famously quoted as saying, “The stock market is a device to transfer money from the impatient to the patient.” A perfect recent example of this wisdom involves value investments, which underperformed growth investments for almost 10 years. Then, suddenly, at the end of 2020 and now into 2021, value investments have far outperformed growth. For the year ended April 19, 2021, the Dow Jones 30 returned 48.4% and the S&P 500 returned 52%. While you can’t invest directly in indexes like the Dow Jones and S&P 500, and their performance does not reflect actual trading or the expenses that come with managing a portfolio, these are some very good returns regardless. However, the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index returned 106.8% over the same period.
Being patient and continuing to buy value investments rewarded investors handsomely. Investors that just could not take value underperforming growth for so long were hurt by selling at the wrong time. You need to realize that no one can predict which asset class or investment will do well or which will be the top (or worst) performer during a year.
Following the crowd (or your neighbor) also is not a good approach. Everyone’s financial situation is different and what is appropriate for someone else could be a disaster for you and your family.
Expecting instant gratification can lead to regret. Once you have purchased an investment, of course you want it to be immediately profitable. If the value of an investment goes down for some time, you may feel regret that can lead you to sell the investment and incur a loss. Exercising patience and discipline, and having realistic expectations about an investment’s performance, will help keep your emotions in check.
Patience is a learned behavior and a valuable skill to develop. While there are times that not exercising patience will not hurt you, being patient as an investor will reap rewards. Once you understand how emotions impact your actions, you can learn to hang them in the closet, exercise patience, and better control your impulses when it comes to investing.
Connie Brezik is a Casper-based wealth advisor with Buckingham Strategic Wealth. Her email is cbrezik@buckinghamgroup.com.
Information from sources deemed reliable, but its accuracy cannot be guaranteed. Performance is historical and does not guarantee future results. Indices are not available for direct investment. Their performance does not reflect the expenses associated with the management of an actual portfolio nor do indices represent results of actual trading. Total return includes reinvestment of dividends and capital gains.