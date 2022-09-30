Brezik: Borrowing for college

All the decisions around going to college can be overwhelming for a high school student and their family. Every student is unique, and the right fit will depend on many factors.

The cost of college may be a deciding factor -- if not the deciding factor. Did you start saving and investing for your child to attend college soon enough? Have the grandparents or other family been adding to your child’s college 529 account on birthdays and other holidays?

If you have not accumulated enough to fully cover the cost of college, learn about your options for financial aid, including student loans, early on so you and your child will understand what they need to do to get accepted. Grades and extracurricular activities may factor into who gets aid and who doesn’t.

Borrowing for college should be carefully considered. Loans need to be paid back. Too many students end up making loan payments for years after they graduate. And they may not be earning enough to make the interest payments, let alone the principal. Do not dig yourself or your child a hole to get out of just to get a degree.

Whether and where to go to college are important decisions that families need to consider early on. College is a major investment, and you want the right fit for your child, so you get the most out of this investment.

Learning a trade may lead to gainful employment, better than a college degree. If Jimmy struggled to get through high school classes, college will be tougher and more stressful. Maybe attending a junior college for the first couple years will be prudent. Jimmy could live at home and learn where his future leads before heading out of state to an expensive university.

Some students have no idea what their major should be. Others are not mature enough to head out on their own without family support. Large universities cannot offer personalized attention when they have 100 students per class.

Family traditions are important. Will you be offended if your daughter Sarah does not join the sorority you belong to? What if she wants to permanently get out of the snow and wind by attending the University of Arizona when everyone else in your family graduated from the University of Wyoming?

Sit down with your child and develop a list of criteria to consider such as the programs offered, what other activities are important, such as sports or drama, and what locations are appropriate.

A parent’s desire to send their child to the best is normal. The choice between an expensive out-of-state university and an in-state college with a full-ride scholarship is difficult. Ongoing dilemmas may persist throughout college. Billy could lose his scholarship if he spends too much time socializing and not enough time in the library. And Mary may attend four years of undergraduate school and three years of law school, only to decide she would rather own a floral shop.

Borrowing to cover a college funding shortfall is not always the right solution. Consider all your options and what will give your child the best head start to their future.