Brezik: Cash flow in retirement

Navigating cash flow in retirement can be a challenge. It may take some time and trial and error before you understand your income and expenses. New retirees often do not know what they will spend on travel, restaurants, hobbies and home projects. Also, your best-laid plans for your time and money may take a 180-degree turn.

Your income or cash flow during your working years can be relatively simple. If you are a W-2 employee and know what your gross salary will be for the year, you can figure out your deductions and what the net paycheck will be.

Once you choose your tax withholding and benefits, employees can set it and forget it for the rest of the year. Your employer generally handles the rest for you. They take what you owe out of each paycheck and deposit your net check into your bank account. You and your family know what your cash flow will be and can budget your spending accordingly.

Now comes retirement, and the income and expense picture isn’t so clear. There are several new pieces to the retirement puzzle you didn’t need to know as an employee.

If you are lucky and have a pension, you will need to choose when and how you will take the benefits. Do you choose the single-life payment that will be substantially higher each month or opt for a joint-and-survivor option so your spouse will be protected if something happens to you? And will your spouse get 100% of what you were getting, or 50%?

You can take Social Security as early as age 62, but you will get almost 67% more if you wait until 70 to claim your benefit. There are myriad options between you and your spouse for claiming Social Security benefits. Depending on your cash flow needs, perhaps one of you starts benefits at full retirement age and the other doesn’t claim them until age 70.

If you retire before age 65 and are not Medicare eligible, you will need to find health insurance. If your employer paid for some or all your health insurance premiums, you may have sticker shock when you start paying for coverage on your own.

At age 65, you need to understand Medicare parts A, B and D as well as Medicare supplemental insurance plans. You may need to set aside a significant part of your budget for health insurance in retirement. The amount you save by no longer needing disability insurance may now be used to pay for long-term care coverage.

Coordinating cash flow planning and income tax planning is another part of the retirement puzzle. When and how you take retirement account assets (such as savings from traditional IRAs) can affect your tax bracket, especially when you are getting Social Security and/or pension income. Roth conversions are another strategy to evaluate.

When you have time on your hands, spending will increase. Golfing, boating, traveling and remodeling your home or buying a second home all cost money, but that is why you retired in the first place. Hopefully you and your spouse remain healthy and get to enjoy this new phase of your life as planned.