Brezik: Down markets present opportunities

Stock markets have corrections. If you are an investor, you should expect that losses will occur. This is a normal part of investing, and hopefully your long-term plan incorporates this risk.

So far in 2022, equities and fixed income have shown declines, while some alternative investments have done very well. Depending on how your portfolio is structured and the types of accounts you own, look for the opportunities in these down markets.

If you have investments in taxable accounts, harvest your losses for tax purposes. No one wants to pay more income tax than is required. Loss harvesting is one way to save on taxes this year and possibly in future years.

Make sure your cost-basis records are up to date. If the value of an investment has fallen below its tax basis, which is the original cost, plus reinvested dividends, you can sell the investment and claim a capital loss. You can use capital losses to offset capital gains this year. Specifically, you can deduct $3,000 of net capital losses currently, with any remaining net loss carried over to future years. These losses do not expire and allow you to offset gains into the future.

You can immediately take the sale proceeds and reinvest them in a similar investment, which allows you to stay in the market. You cannot purchase the same or substantially identical securities within 30 days before or after your sale to realize capital losses.

This is also the time to rebalance your portfolio to get back to your desired asset allocation. Diversifying your investment portfolio means putting together a mix of stocks, bonds and other investments with your financial goals, time horizon and risk tolerance in mind. Your mix is called your asset allocation. The idea behind diversification is that, overall, owning different kinds of investments should earn you higher returns with less risk than holding any individual investment.

Each investment in your portfolio will increase or decrease in value at varying rates, changing your asset allocation. Asset classes, or groupings of similar types of investments, will have months, years or even decades when they outperform or underperform other asset classes. Examples of major asset classes are stocks or equities, bonds or fixed-income investments, and real estate or other tangible assets. Each major asset class can be further categorized into greater detail. For example, equities can be broken into large cap, small cap, U.S. (domestic), international, growth, value and other buckets.

As you should know, investment results can change quickly, although low market volatility has spoiled many investors for the last few years. This year, volatility has been increasing, causing investors to worry about what might happen from here. It is human nature to want to believe that someone can predict short-term market movements. But this is impossible and spending any time on trying to outguess the market is not productive.

Instead, look for the opportunities in your portfolio. Harvest those tax losses available and rebalance your portfolio. And if you have cash available, buying at a time when prices are down should reward you in the future when markets recover. This is much more productive and could turn this year’s market correction into something good.

For educational purposes only and should not be construed as legal advice. Connie Brezik is a Casper-based wealth advisor with Buckingham Strategic Wealth. If you have a question or topic of interest you would like to see addressed in this monthly column, please email her at cbrezik@buckinghamgroup.com.

