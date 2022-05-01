Brezik: Estate planning 101

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Estate planning is not just for the wealthy. Everyone needs a plan, whether you are single or married and have children or not. You want to have a say and determine what happens to you and your assets. The way to “be in charge” is to get your basic documents and plan in place.

An estate plan will help your family by giving them direction and letting them know your wishes. Families can be torn apart by disputes that occur over simple items, like a watch you always wore or your 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe. If you do not have a plan, odds are you will leave a mess behind for family and friends to clean up, which is not how you want to be remembered. You want your parents, siblings and children to be on good terms after you are gone.

The purpose of an estate plan is to provide financial stability for your family, make sure your minor children are cared for, and to facilitate the payment of debts and the transfer of assets to your chosen beneficiaries. It tells your survivors where your personal items – like furniture, art, clothing, tools and jewelry – should go. An estate plan can be basic or complex depending on your individual circumstances, and just a few simple documents will make all the difference.

Will or Trust—A will or trust lets you direct how your debts will be paid, how your property will be distributed, who shall administer your affairs, and who will be named as legal guardian for your minor children. This is the cornerstone of your estate plan.

In a will, you name a personal representative or executor as the person responsible for following the directions you set forth there. In a trust, you name a trustee that will have those responsibilities. They will pay any debts remaining when you die and distribute your assets to the beneficiaries you list in the document.

Assets passing to your heirs or others according to your will are subject to probate, a court-supervised process, which can be time-consuming and costly. Assets held in a trust will avoid probate. Accounts that have named beneficiaries also avoid probate.

A will or trust does not direct the distribution of accounts or policies that have beneficiaries already named. For instance, company retirement plans, IRAs, insurance policies and transfer-on-death accounts have listed beneficiaries, and these assets will pass directly to the named beneficiary regardless of what your will or trust states.

Accounts or assets that are owned by more than one person can be set up with rights of survivorship and automatically pass to the other owner(s) and avoid probate.

Durable Power of Attorney (DPOA) for Finances—A DPOA authorizes someone, your attorney-in-fact, to make financial decisions on your behalf in the event of your incapacity. Your attorney-in-fact can pay your bills, collect income for you, make investment decisions and file tax returns.

Durable Power of Attorney for Health Care and Living Will – This appoints an agent to make health-care decisions for you in the event you are mentally or physically unable to do so. These documents let your family and physicians know what medical treatment you want (or do not want).

A living will outlines certain types of medical care that should, or should not, be taken if you have a terminal illness or injury. A do-not-resuscitate order is a common provision in a living will. A HIPPA release needs to be included to allow your agent access to your private medical records.

The people you name in your documents have significant responsibilities. Consider who you trust and their capabilities and willingness to accept these duties. Estate planning is worth the time and effort and will be a great gift to your family and friends.

Connie Brezik

For educational purposes only and should not be construed as legal advice. Connie Brezik is a Casper-based wealth advisor with Buckingham Strategic Wealth. If you have a question or topic of interest you would like to see addressed in this monthly column, please email her at cbrezik@buckinghamgroup.com.

