Brezik: Fixed income’s place in your portfolio

For many years, we have experienced historically low interest rates, and expectations are that the Federal Reserve will maintain is near-zero rate policy through the end of 2022 or until it sees inflation rise.

This means that your investments in fixed income securities, such as cash, certificates of deposit and high-quality bonds, are paying relatively little. If you reach for higher yields by turning to lower-quality bonds or move into more equities looking for greater returns, you take on more risk of suffering declines in your portfolio if the economy goes south.

For a little background, the coupon rate you receive on a bond is not the same as the yield on this type of investment. The coupon rate is the stated rate on the bond and is based on its par value. For example, if you purchase a $10,000 par value bond with a coupon of 5%, you will receive annual interest of $500. When the bond matures, you expect to receive the $10,000 repaid to you. However, you most likely paid more or less (a premium or discount) than that $10,000 when you purchased this bond, and therefore your yield will be more or less than 5%.