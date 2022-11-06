Brezik: Getting beneficiaries right

Paperwork can pile up around your desk, kitchen, floor and even your car. When you don’t want to deal with something immediately, it goes into a pile that you encounter many times a day. You know there are important things to address and have good intentions to take care of it.

While junk mail can be ignored or tossed, paperwork involving beneficiaries on your bank accounts, investment accounts and life insurance policies deserves your prompt attention. If you have had a life change such as a divorce, marriage, birth of a new child or grandchild or a death in the family, now is the time to review your beneficiary designations.

A beneficiary is a person or entity, such as a trust, which will receive your assets or life insurance proceeds upon your death. Retirement accounts such as IRAs and 401(k)s typically require you to designate beneficiaries when the accounts are opened by completing the beneficiary section of the application forms. You can also add beneficiary designations to other accounts and property, such as your bank accounts, individual investment accounts, homes and autos.

There are two categories of beneficiaries: primary and contingent. The primary beneficiary is the first person in line to get your assets. The contingent beneficiary will receive the assets if the primary beneficiary is not living or disclaims the inheritance. You can name multiple primary and contingent beneficiaries. For example, you may name your spouse as the primary beneficiary, to receive 100% of the account’s assets, with your two children as contingent beneficiaries, each to receive 50% if your spouse has predeceased you.

Named account beneficiaries are legally binding and typically override whatever you state in your will or trust. Review how you have listed beneficiaries in your will or trust and be sure this matches how you have listed beneficiaries on your accounts.

Let’s look at a hypothetical. Paul and Susan just got married, for the second time each. After their previous spouses passed away, they each had named their children as primary beneficiaries on their life insurance policies and IRAs. Now they want their assets to take care of each other for as long as either of them is alive. They updated their wills and trust documents to leave everything to each other first and then equally to all the children. However, they did not update the beneficiaries on their life insurance or IRAs in a timely manner. Susan died unexpectedly, and Paul got an unpleasant surprise when her children received her life insurance proceeds and all the assets in her IRA account.

Another way to make sure assets pass to a specific person is to make them a joint owner of the account or asset. However, if someone is a joint owner, that person has current rights to the asset or money. If you only want someone to receive assets after your death, naming them as a beneficiary is the way to go.

Consider another hypothetical. Jeff and Lisa do not have children and plan to leave all their assets to their siblings. For ease, they named Jeff’s sister as the sole beneficiary on all their accounts and life insurance policies, as well as executor of their estates. They wrote a letter that explained they expected her to split up everything equally among all the siblings. They did not realize that legally all their assets will go to her and that she has no obligation to share them with anyone else.

Check your beneficiaries and make sure they line up with your wishes. This paperwork needs your prompt attention and should go to the top of the pile.