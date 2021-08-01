Brezik: Giving Money Away

You can also give away assets such as a personal home, investment property, and stocks and bonds. If you give away assets during your life, your cost basis in the asset transfers with the gift. For example, if you purchased a vacation home 50 years ago in an area that has appreciated rapidly, you would have to pay the tax on the gain if you sold the home. By giving the vacation home to your children, they will have to pay the tax on the gain when they sell the home.

Currently, there is a provision in the estate tax law that allows for a “step-up” in the cost basis of property or other assets to fair market value at your death. If that vacation home you purchased for $40,000 is now worth $1.5 million, your heirs could sell the property the day after they inherit it and not incur any taxable gain on the sale.

There is certainly some planning to be done when you are developing a gifting plan. Considering the emotional and relationship side of gifting is just as important as the numbers. How will you feel if you and your spouse give each of your three children $30,000 this year and you don’t approve of how they handle this gift? You expected Johnny to pay down his credit card and instead he bought a new car. You hoped Sally would take her family on a well-deserved vacation and instead they paid down their mortgage. And Mark gave the money to his girlfriend’s son, who you think is irresponsible.

If you care how your gifts are spent, you can also pay college or medical expenses directly for anyone in any amount and not use up your estate tax exemption. Or consider taking the entire family on an extended cruise or a trip to Hawaii. This allows the family to spend quality time together and you better control and appreciate how the money is being used.

Connie Brezik is a Casper-based wealth advisor with Buckingham Strategic Wealth. Her email is cbrezik@buckinghamgroup.com. This article is for informational purposes only. The information contained may be based upon third-party information which may become outdated or otherwise superseded without notice. Third-party information is deemed to be reliable but its accuracy and completeness cannot be guaranteed. IRN-21-2477

