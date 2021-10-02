Brezik: Giving parents a financial lift

You grew up in a nice house in a nice neighborhood. Your family took annual vacations, had updated vehicles, and wore the latest fashions. Money wasn’t a topic of conversation in the home, and you just assumed that it wasn’t an issue. Then comes the unexpected phone call from Mom and Dad. They are in financial trouble and need your help.

You know this was a very difficult and uncomfortable phone call for them to make. They want to remain independent and not become a burden to anyone. But your parents were always there for you growing up and now you want to be there for them. Finding creative ways to provide support in a caring, respectful way is a win-win situation.

Having a compassionate conversation with your parents to understand exactly what is happening is a wise first step. This is the time for them to be open and honest about all their finances so you can help find the best solutions. Gather information about their income, spending, assets and liabilities, as well as any cognitive or physical challenges.