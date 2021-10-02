Brezik: Giving parents a financial lift

You grew up in a nice house in a nice neighborhood. Your family took annual vacations, had updated vehicles, and wore the latest fashions. Money wasn’t a topic of conversation in the home, and you just assumed that it wasn’t an issue. Then comes the unexpected phone call from Mom and Dad. They are in financial trouble and need your help.
You know this was a very difficult and uncomfortable phone call for them to make. They want to remain independent and not become a burden to anyone. But your parents were always there for you growing up and now you want to be there for them. Finding creative ways to provide support in a caring, respectful way is a win-win situation.
Having a compassionate conversation with your parents to understand exactly what is happening is a wise first step. This is the time for them to be open and honest about all their finances so you can help find the best solutions. Gather information about their income, spending, assets and liabilities, as well as any cognitive or physical challenges.
If your parents are aging but still able to remain in their home and the issue is just that they fall short in covering monthly expenses, consider paying some of their bills directly. You could choose what is affordable for you, such as the utility bills or their insurance premiums. Or maybe giving them an annual cash gift will be the financial lift they need to make ends meet.
If more help is required, perhaps you could purchase their home and allow them to live there rent-free. This would remove the burden of mortgage payments, property taxes and homeowner’s insurance.
When staying in the house is no longer practical for your parents, consider moving them to a small apartment or condo with few upkeep requirements. Doing so can significantly reduce living expenses, and the large family home can be sold to provide resources for the rest of their lives.
Maybe moving your parents close to you makes sense at this stage of their life. Besides helping them to create a financial cushion, family members can make regular visits to check on them, and proximity allows them to be involved in their children and grandchildren’s lives. The time you spent and the expense you previously incurred to be with distant parents can be eliminated along with the constant worrying.
As we age, home ownership can be a burden with maintenance and upkeep. Renting may be the right solution. Cost considerations aside, this allows them the flexibility to move wherever they wish.
If you have extra space in your home, consider moving your parents in with you. This can be a great solution because your parents can help defray costs while also helping to take care of the household. Having everyone live under one roof can provide a sense of security and belonging. In some cultures around the world, many generations live under one roof as a matter of course.
Knowing your parents’ true financial situation is a good idea, and it allows you to be there to help when needed. As you age, keep in mind that you never know what lies ahead or what help you may need from your own children down the road.
Connie Brezik is a Casper-based wealth advisor with Buckingham Strategic Wealth. Her email is cbrezik@buckinghamgroup.com.