Brezik: Home and Financial Edit

“The Home Edit,” a company started by two ladies to blend home organizing and interior styling, seems to have really taken hold, especially during the stay-at-home days of 2020. There is a website and a popular Netflix series showcasing their makeovers. You can find tips and inspiration to get your physical stuff (closets, refrigerator, garage, etc.) under control and looking beautiful.

Once you get started, you may end up “editing” your entire home. In fact, you may end up moving to a smaller home, which is the perfect time to purge all your excess things. Why move something that has not been used in years?

Things that once gave you pleasure may now just clutter up every wall and surface. Things that were important when your children were young may have been stored away in a basement or attic for 30 years. Things that were important to prior generations are not wanted by younger generations. Your prized antiques no longer have value and take up a lot of space.

If you do not go through all your things, who will get that unpleasant chore once you are gone? If you want to pass down certain items to your heirs or donate them to a particular charity, let your wishes be known or do this now. Instead of keeping your prized watch in a safe for years to come, give it to your son or daughter today so they can enjoy it while you are alive.