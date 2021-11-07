Brezik: Investing for the wrong reasons

Investing tends to be most successful when it’s aligned with a plan predicated on your established goals for the future. Maintaining discipline through the ups and downs of the stock market, and your life events, will improve your chances of meeting those goals over time.

Investing emotionally and based on your gut feeling can be a recipe for disaster. The investment news that appears daily in the financial media is simply noise, and you are best served by ignoring it. So-called financial gurus spout doomsday predictions on one channel and paint a picture of sunshine and rainbows on another. The talking heads cannot predict future events, and neither can you. Understand this constant churn for its entertainment value, or simply turn off all this nonsense. Do not let your emotional self be fooled into taking unwise action, such as reactively buying and selling your investments.

Letting fear drive your investment choices can prevent you from being successful. Studies have shown that the psychological pain of incurring a loss far outweighs the joy felt from a profit of the same size. Fear of making a mistake or of a falling account balance is very normal. But these fears may keep you from investing at all or cause you to abandon your plan and sell investments prematurely to prevent any possibility of a loss. Both behaviors can be counterproductive.

Using retirement dollars to play the stock market for entertainment and “something to do” is dangerous. Thinking that investing is easy is an amateur’s mistake. Beware of what you don’t know. Retirement can give you too much unoccupied time on your hands. When you were busy working every day, you left investing up to trusted professionals. Investing isn’t the next adventure to reduce your boredom.

Chasing far-fetched opportunities that promise to make you rich overnight can wreak havoc on your finances. Don’t blow money that you require for basic living needs in retirement on the dream that you will “hit a home run” this time. This is gambling, not investing. The road of financial independence is a sure and steady path.

Bragging rights are not a reason to chase investments. Following the crowd (or your neighbor) also is not a good approach. Everyone’s financial situation is different and what is appropriate for someone else could cause a serious problem for you and your family. Peer pressure and a desire to feel included, as well as the fear of missing out, are powerful lures. Don’t be afraid to steer the cocktail party talk in a direction other than investing.

Once you have purchased an investment, of course you want it to be immediately profitable. But expecting instant gratification can lead to regret. If the value of an investment goes down for some time, you may feel remorse that can lead you to sell the investment prematurely. Exercising patience and discipline, and having realistic expectations about investment results, will help keep your emotions in check.

Evaluate how and why you are investing and determine if it is for the right reasons. Once you understand the motivations behind your actions, you can better control your impulses when it comes to performance and your portfolio.

Connie Brezik is a Casper-based wealth advisor with Buckingham Strategic Wealth. Her email is cbrezik@buckinghamgroup.com.

