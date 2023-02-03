As you look back to 2022, you may be dismayed at your investment returns for the year. Stock and bond returns, as represented by the S&P 500 and 20-year Treasury bonds, both showed significant declines. This can be confusing as investors expect that quality bonds should be a safety net when stock prices go down.

The last time that both markets produced negative returns was 2018. Owning bonds or fixed income in your portfolio to provide a hedge when stocks decline remains a good idea. You just cannot predict when we will have a year in which this isn’t the case. People have memories and emotions that can impact decision-making. Markets are unemotional and will go where they will go.

Recency bias often influences investors to purchase or sell investments based on recent performance. This can cause you to purchase investments when they are expensive or sell investments that have gone down in value, meaning you are selling low. For long-term portfolio success, you want to think just the opposite. Buy when prices are going down and sell when prices have risen.

Last year’s performance of an asset class or investment in no way predicts this year’s returns. Real estate, as represented by REIT indices, did well compared to other asset classes in 2019 and 2021. It didn’t do relatively well in 2020 or 2022. Energy investments were one of the worst-performing asset classes in 2017 through 2020 and then became a top performer in 2021 and 2022. Don’t let recency bias interfere with a well-thought-out, long-term portfolio strategy.

Politics and elections can make investors nervous. Trying to predict the outcome and how markets may be impacted is a guessing game at best. History has shown that markets go up and down regardless of whether Democrats or Republicans are in office. Elections are just one factor that can affect markets, and you are better off staying invested based on your long-term goals.

Understand what is being driven by hype and media attention. Cryptocurrencies have been hit hard with bitcoin down about 75% from its high point in 2021. Also, technology stocks, such as Facebook (parent Meta Platforms), Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google (parent Alphabet), slumped after a decade of stellar returns.

Diversification isn’t dead. History shows that owning both stocks and bonds and different asset classes or categories of each rewards investors in the long-term. On average, stocks have a positive track record. And U.S. equity returns have on average been positive over one-, three- and five-year periods after sharp declines.

There are plenty of surprises, and even the Federal Reserve didn’t predict the inflation we had in 2022. Market forecasts and forecasters are often wrong and are good to ignore. If possible, tune out all the noise and be patient. All investing takes a certain level of risk to make money.