Brezik: Mapping out your 2022

My husband and I just returned from a Thanksgiving vacation with family. Planning for this trip started in March, when we began looking into booking our flight, hotel, and rental car reservations. Maintaining flexibility was key, as COVID risks didn’t allow hotels, restaurants and entertainment companies to offer much certainty. Planning our activities, deciding what to pack, and understanding safe travel restrictions took a lot of time, advance preparation, and coordination with family. And the result was a resounding success! Winging it wouldn’t have worked and would have only added a level of unnecessary anxiety.

Think of how successful your 2022 will be if you map out your entire year. Putting the effort into planning and designing your year, like you would plan a vacation, seems intuitive. Why would you want to just roll into the new year without giving this much thought?

If you could design your ideal year, how would it look? Imagine you are writing a book titled “My Perfect Life in 2022.” If you have a hard time getting started, pretend you are at the end of 2022 and looking back. How did people, places, events and things fit into your life?

Devote each chapter of your book to an important element of your life over the next year. Categories like people, places, events and things can be broken down further if you want to be that specific. The first chapter should start with what you care about the most. Do you have an overriding wish, such as spending more time with the important people in your life? Or concentrating on your health by exercising more, eating better and losing weight?

When it comes to those around you, perhaps you’ll devote a separate chapter to each person or group of people in your life. List all the people in your sphere, such as immediate family, coworkers, friends and relatives, and then map out how your relationship will look with each one.

The chapter on places can include your home or office and any changes you want to see happen. Do you want to work from home two days a week and need a nice home office? Place also encompasses travel for work and pleasure. Maybe it has been 10 years since you went to see your aunt and uncle and 2022 will be the year to make this trip.

Events can be a large category, so get creative. Are there events you want to get involved with in your community? You could donate your time to a few favorite charities and help them with their fundraising efforts. Maybe going to New York to visit museums and see Broadway shows should be on your list for 2022. Or perhaps spending more time outside walking, hiking and biking is your desire.

Consider how things make you feel. Do you have too many things that are running your life? Is there a big purchase you have been holding off to the future? Why not rearrange the things in your life to better suit your circumstances?

As you map out your life for 2022, money will most certainly be a consideration in each chapter. Write down your ideal and then what is realistic. As you envision your perfect life for 2022, move the money to the highest priorities.

Connie Brezik

Connie Brezik is a Casper-based wealth advisor with Buckingham Strategic Wealth. Her email is cbrezik@buckinghamgroup.com.

