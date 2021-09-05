Brezik: Match money and life with your values

A secret to being happy is living every day doing what you love. If your passion is helping others, choose a career that allows you to serve, such as social work or being a nurse or teacher. If flowers make your heart sing, why not start a nursery or florist business?
Some people seem to have an internal compass guiding them down their chosen path, sometimes even as a young child. They know they are going to be a doctor, a dancer or an artist, and they make decisions and take action toward that end. Their education and extra time are focused on obtaining their life’s dream.
These people seem to shine around others and success follows. They find a way to make money to support their families and causes while enjoying themselves. Working at your passion doesn’t seem like work. And why would you retire, and stop doing something, that gives you joy every day? Keep volunteering, even if you no longer need the financial reward from work.
Finding your true path, and aligning your actions and finances to that path, can bring great meaning into your life. If you are not feeling satisfied with where you are, try an exercise to help you figure out how closely your time and money are aligned with your values.
Start by thinking about (and writing down) what you care about, and then put the list in order of priority. Maybe for a month you can keep a journal of where you spent your time each day, where your income is coming from, and where your money went. Go back to your “care” list and write down beside each item how much time you devoted to it and how much money you spent on it. Do you make your living doing one of the top cares (that is, values) on your list?
It is easy to just let life happen around other people’s values and goals for you. Did you go to college where your parents and siblings went because that was their expectation? Do you work in the family business out of loyalty when you really want to be a musician? Did you end up moving to a big city after college for a job when your dream is to run a ranch in rural Wyoming?
Life can have its unexpected twists and turns that upset the applecart. But you can always reevaluate where you are and attempt to “right” whatever got upended. Even small tweaks can make a big difference. Maybe start out doing more of what you love one day a week. Carve out one weekend a month to volunteer for a cause you feel strongly about. And stop spending money on things that give you no pleasure. Instead, direct those funds toward your “cares.”
If your grandchildren are your passion yet you only see them once a year at Christmas, consider moving closer and getting more involved in their lives. If you want to travel more but work 80-hour weeks with no vacation, hire and train more employees and start booking reservations.
There is no time like the present to take stock of your values and care list. Going forward, where should you spend your money, time and energy?
Connie Brezik is a Casper-based wealth advisor with Buckingham Strategic Wealth. Her email is cbrezik@buckinghamgroup.com.