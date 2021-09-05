Brezik: Match money and life with your values

A secret to being happy is living every day doing what you love. If your passion is helping others, choose a career that allows you to serve, such as social work or being a nurse or teacher. If flowers make your heart sing, why not start a nursery or florist business?

Some people seem to have an internal compass guiding them down their chosen path, sometimes even as a young child. They know they are going to be a doctor, a dancer or an artist, and they make decisions and take action toward that end. Their education and extra time are focused on obtaining their life’s dream.

These people seem to shine around others and success follows. They find a way to make money to support their families and causes while enjoying themselves. Working at your passion doesn’t seem like work. And why would you retire, and stop doing something, that gives you joy every day? Keep volunteering, even if you no longer need the financial reward from work.

Finding your true path, and aligning your actions and finances to that path, can bring great meaning into your life. If you are not feeling satisfied with where you are, try an exercise to help you figure out how closely your time and money are aligned with your values.