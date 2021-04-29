Brezik: Patience Reaps Rewards

Many investors understand that developing a prudent, long-term investment plan that incorporates their goals and tolerance for risk makes perfect sense. Where some investors fail in this is through a lack of patience to see their plan through.

Benjamin Graham, (known as the father of value investing) once said, “The investor’s chief problem – and his worst enemy – is likely to be himself. In the end, how your investments behave is much less important than how you behave.” Investing is a long-term prospect because some of your investments may fall out of favor, relative to some of your other investments, for long periods of time.

Although this concept seems logical and easy to adopt, our emotions can interfere with and derail a great investment plan. When the Dow Jones Industrial Average or S&P 500 Index is climbing and your portfolio seems to lag, you may feel that you are missing out on something good. Or when stock markets are falling, you may perceive a threat to your financial future.

We are all human and emotions play an important part in our lives, especially when it comes to matters of great importance, like relationships with family and friends. When it comes to investing, however, you are better served if you can check your emotions at the door.