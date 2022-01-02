Brezik: Practice your transition to retirement

Some life changes are yours to make on your time frame. Others are thrust upon you without any prior notice or experience on how to handle them. The last couple years have taught us how resilient we can be, even when we’re faced with sudden, unexpected events.

The pandemic forced us to adapt to changes in how we work, and/or not being able to work at all. What you learned about yourself during this time will most likely alter how you think about your work and career going into the New Year.

Were you the person that got into work early and stayed late to avoid rush hour traffic? Did you thrive on the constant activity and hubbub of your career? Suddenly everyone was working from home and interacting on Zoom or Teams. No more long commutes to the city and no more rushing to the airport to catch a flight across the country.

If you are getting close to retirement — perhaps because your employer’s mandated retirement age is approaching, or your health needs require a change, or your spouse just wants to do other things — 2022 may be the year to practice this transition.

By now your company has learned how to be flexible with employees. Some jobs may have been lost and new positions opened. Some employees may work remotely a few days a week or entirely. The definition of necessary travel has evolved with changes in technology.

As employers realize they will be losing experienced and reliable workers, they may offer a way for you to ease into retirement over time. Instead of suddenly quitting one day, consider a plan for reducing your hours over a year or two, or maybe three. This can allow you to train your replacement and gradually allow them to feel comfortable and confident in their ability to take over your duties.

If you crave structure to your day, start by developing and maintaining a new schedule. Build your “to-do” list around the things that need to be completed and the hours you plan to work on them. If you like social interaction with coworkers and clients, build something like that into the schedule. You don’t want to wake up on your first day of “practice retirement” with nowhere to go and nothing to do.

Start planning out your time a few weeks in advance to eliminate some uncertainty. Get out of bed at the same time you used to when you went to the office full time and “work” a few hours every day, whether this is a part-time job, doing yard work or volunteering.

Building a social network outside of your workplace can smooth your transition. If you are a dancer, consider joining a dance club and taking lessons. If you love cooking, form a cooking club with some of your friends. Join a health club if you don’t already belong to one. Sign up for classes, held either remotely or in person, on subjects that interest you. Keeping your mind and body active is important.

Nonprofits thrive and survive on experienced volunteers. If you have a desire to help, join organizations that support causes for which you truly have a passion. You don’t want to join groups just for the sake of keeping busy.

A successful retirement takes practice and involves so much more than just having money to spend. Feeling useful and fulfilled after you stop working takes some thought and planning.

Connie Brezik is a Casper-based wealth advisor with Buckingham Strategic Wealth. Her email is cbrezik@buckinghamgroup.com.

