Brezik: Reducing income taxes

Before Dec. 31, review your current 2022 tax situation, and take advantage of any tax-saving opportunities you can. Generally, reducing your tax liability involves lowering your taxable income, increasing your tax deductions, qualifying for tax credits or a combination of these.

If you know you will be in a lower income tax bracket in 2023, try to move income from 2022 to 2023. Delay taking bonuses until next year. If you haven’t contributed the maximum amount allowed to your traditional company retirement plan, work with your payroll department to make up any shortfall in your withholding with your last few paychecks for the year.

Tax law limits the amount you can contribute annually to IRAs and retirement plans based on your age, income and plan limits. If you are 50 or older, you can contribute more, called make-up contributions.

Increasing taxable deductions may require you to spend cash. For example, if your itemized deductions will exceed your standard deduction, bring more itemized deductions into this tax year. Increase your mortgage interest deduction by making your January mortgage payment in December. Paying your full-year’s property tax bill and estimated state income taxes before year-end may be wise if you don’t exceed the cap of $10,000 allowed for state and local income, sales and property taxes. If your medical expenses exceed the deductible threshold, move that elective surgery into this year.

Bunching itemized deductions into one tax year is a good strategy for making these expenses count. The idea is to increase these deductions beyond the amount you get anyway as the standard deduction.

Max out your health savings account contributions for the year. If you have flexible savings plans that require you to spend the funds this year, look for medical costs you can pay for now instead of next year.

Being charitable can reduce your tax liability. Consider a larger donation outright to a charity or contribute to your own donor-advised fund. Better yet, contribute appreciated investments directly and avoid the capital gains tax from selling the investments and donating cash.

Tax credits reduce the tax due dollar-for-dollar. Congress has instituted many new programs over the last few pandemic years. Work with your CPA to figure out if you qualify for any of these credits. The credits may be related to your business.

If you are in a low tax bracket this year, you may want to accelerate income into 2022 and push taxable deductions into 2023. Intentionally pay more bonuses this year instead of 2023. In lieu of contributing to a traditional IRA or 401(k), put your funds into a Roth IRA or 401(k).

Consider performing a Roth conversion. In the future, you may be in a higher tax bracket when you take distributions from your IRA on top of other income such as from Social Security payments or a pension. Reducing the size of your IRA now, and paying the tax at low rates, may save taxes later. Work with your CPA to understand which strategies will work for you.