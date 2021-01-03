Brezik: Reflect, rebuild and reset

As you read this column, 2020 is now in the rear view mirror. January will not magically fix everything that went awry last year, but it certainly is symbolic of a return to normalcy and new things to come.

This is a perfect time to reflect on the good, the bad and the ugly from last year. We all were reminded that many things in life are simply out of our control. Maybe resilience will be the word of the year. How did you adapt to whatever changes were forced upon you and your family last year? What other obstacles are you facing that will require further adaptation and flexibility?

Rebuilding will be the only option for many families and businesses. Those forced to close their business or significantly reduce service to patrons, such as restaurants and bars, likely had their resources stretched to the limits. Some lost key personnel that managed and helped support the family business.

Many other businesses learned they were in huge demand and needed to restructure to adjust to increased sales. Support of local businesses in Wyoming was strong and anyone offering holiday goodies and cheer most likely sold out in early December.