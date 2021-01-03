Brezik: Reflect, rebuild and reset

As you read this column, 2020 is now in the rear view mirror. January will not magically fix everything that went awry last year, but it certainly is symbolic of a return to normalcy and new things to come.
This is a perfect time to reflect on the good, the bad and the ugly from last year. We all were reminded that many things in life are simply out of our control. Maybe resilience will be the word of the year. How did you adapt to whatever changes were forced upon you and your family last year? What other obstacles are you facing that will require further adaptation and flexibility?
Rebuilding will be the only option for many families and businesses. Those forced to close their business or significantly reduce service to patrons, such as restaurants and bars, likely had their resources stretched to the limits. Some lost key personnel that managed and helped support the family business.
Many other businesses learned they were in huge demand and needed to restructure to adjust to increased sales. Support of local businesses in Wyoming was strong and anyone offering holiday goodies and cheer most likely sold out in early December.
Building and remodeling homes and offices became a strong theme across the country. Moving to a new state or out of a big city also seemed popular. People are looking to escape constant natural disasters and political climates that do not reflect their views. Houses in states like Wyoming and Arizona are being purchased, some sight unseen, as people look for a better life.
Your home, neighborhood and community are extremely important to your well being. If you are unhappy, now is the time to create a game plan for making positive changes. It is easy to just keep doing the same thing because that is what you know. We tend to stick to what is comfortable, even if we really want something different for ourselves.
Now that change has been forced upon you, and you’ve seen how you can learn and adapt, keep that momentum going forward. Figure out what truly is important to you and act accordingly. Do not be afraid to hit the reset button.
If you dislike your job, get a new one. If you want to spend more time with your family and distance is a problem, go ahead and move closer. If you are tired of maintaining a beautiful, large home, sell it and buy something small and easy to take care of. If you want to see the world while you are physically able, work part-time or retire (if that’s possible financially) and start booking those trips.
Envision how your life should look a year from now and start taking steps to make things happen. Hold up a cup of hot cocoa or a glass of your favorite wine or scotch, and toast in the new year with new possibilities.
Connie Brezik is a Casper-based wealth advisor with Buckingham Strategic Wealth. Her email is cbrezik@buckinghamgroup.com.