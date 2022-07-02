Brezik: Rising interest rates and bonds

When you purchase a bond, you become a lender to that company. You lend money in exchange for an ongoing stream of future interest income payments and a return of your principal when the bond matures, or you sell the bond before it matures.

All investments have risks, and bonds have credit risk and interest rate risk. Credit risk is the bond issuer’s ability to make scheduled interest payments and the principal payment when the bond matures. Assuming you have purchased a bond from a company that has a minimal risk of default, you can focus on interest rate risk.

Interest rate risk involves fluctuations in the bond’s price due to changes in current interest rates. Bonds have fixed coupon rates and yields. The coupon rate is the stated rate on the bond and is based on its par value. For example, if you purchase a $10,000 par value bond with a coupon of 5%, you will receive annual interest of $500. When the bond matures, you expect to receive the $10,000 repaid to you. However, you most likely paid more or less (a premium or a discount) than that $10,000 when you purchased this bond, and therefore your yield will be more or less than 5%.

If you purchase a bond that pays 3% and current interest rates are 2%, another investor will pay you a premium for your bond. If the prevailing interest rate is now 5%, another investor will want to get a 5% yield if they purchase your bond. This means you will need to sell your bond at a discount (less than $10,000).

This year has seen a rise in interest rates, and you would have noticed a decline in value of the bonds or bond mutual funds that you own in your portfolio. Inflation will impact the future value of a bond’s interest payments. If you own a bond that is paying 3% and inflation is 2%, you are getting a real rate of return of 1%. As inflation increases, investors will demand a greater return on their bond investments to help fight the increasing cost of living.

Bonds have varying maturities. Shorter-term bonds have less risk because they will mature sooner, and you can redeploy your cash to a new bond that pays a higher interest rate. If you own a longer-term bond, you will have to wait much longer to get a return of principal and be able to capture higher rates.

If your intent is to hold a bond to maturity, regardless of current interest rates, you do not need to worry. Just ignore the current value of bonds showing on your brokerage statement.

The benefit of higher interest rates to investors is earning more on fixed income such as cash, certificates of deposit and bonds. For many years, fixed income was paying extraordinarily little. If interest rates remain high, you will be able to benefit as you purchase bonds in the future.

For educational purposes only and should not be construed as legal advice. Connie Brezik is a Casper-based wealth advisor with Buckingham Strategic Wealth. If you have a question or topic of interest you would like to see addressed in this monthly column, please email her at cbrezik@buckinghamgroup.com.

