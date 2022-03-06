Brezik: Social Security revisited

Social Security is not simple and deciding when to claim benefits may feel like putting together a jigsaw puzzle. The maze of rules gets more complex and the number of options you have increases if you are married. This is a major decision, and the age at which you apply for benefits can make a significant difference in what you will end up receiving over your lifetime.

You can qualify for Social Security retirement benefits if you worked for at least 10 years and earned the 40 total required credits. Even if you never worked, you may qualify for benefits based on your spouse’s or ex-spouse’s earnings record. A widow or widower can obtain benefits based on what their spouse was receiving.

Generally, you can claim retirement benefits as early as age 62. And there is no reason to delay claiming benefits beyond age 70. Your decision about when to begin taking benefits will likely involve finding your sweet spot between these two ages for maximizing benefits.

It pays to delay taking benefits. Social Security determines your full retirement age (FRA) from the year you were born, and it will generally fall between age 66 and 67. If you file a claim at your FRA, you will receive an unreduced benefit. If you file a claim before your FRA, your benefits will be permanently reduced. Taking your retirement benefit at the earliest age allowed (62) instead of at your FRA (say, age 67) will shrink your benefits by about 30%. On the other hand, if you put off taking benefits beyond your FRA, you will get 8% more for each year you delay until age 70, plus any cost-of-living adjustments.

Benefits do not increase after age 70. The difference between taking benefits at age 62 and waiting until age 70 can exceed 60%.

Given the looming federal deficit, the stability of the Social Security system has become a concern for some. Dying prematurely is another worry. Common questions are, “Should I take payments as soon as possible to make sure I get all the benefits I deserve?” and, “What if I die early? Shouldn’t I take smaller Social Security checks sooner rather than waiting for a bigger check later?”

A spouse can receive up to 50% of your benefit. Social Security is first calculated on each person’s own work record. However, if the spousal benefit is greater, your spouse will receive the higher amount. While you are both living, you both receive benefits. When the first spouse dies, the surviving spouse will continue to receive the higher of the couple’s Social Security checks, but not both checks.

Married couples should focus on how long either one of them could live. If you think that one of you will live to 80, delaying benefits possibly to 70 should be a consideration. If you want some cash flow sooner, consider having one spouse start taking benefits at FRA and the higher-earning spouse wait until age 70 to claim benefits.

If you filed at age 62 and now regret that decision, you can repay all the benefits you received and be treated as if you had never started them, but only if you are within 12 months of first filing. If you are beyond those 12 months, once your reach your FRA, you can voluntarily suspend your benefits and receive credits for delaying that income when you restart your benefits in the future, until age 70.

Connie Brezik is a Casper-based wealth advisor with Buckingham Strategic Wealth. If you have a question or topic of interest you would like to see addressed in this monthly column, please email her at cbrezik@buckinghamgroup.com. This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Individuals should speak with a qualified financial and tax professional based on their own circumstances.

