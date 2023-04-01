How you organize your storage room may indicate how you organize your money. Do you toss things into this room and close the door when company comes over? Or do you have storage racks with neatly labeled bins? You may need one or two storage racks for holiday decorations with individual, clear storage bins for each holiday.

And you may want to store items you need frequently at the front of the room for easy access, like tools and extension cords. The middle of the room is for items you need several times a year such as platters and baskets for entertaining. In the top, back corner of the room, keep items you need once every few years but would regret throwing away.

Your bins of money can be set up like your storage room. You can have different bins of money intended for different purposes. Each bin will contain funds that you will need at different times in the future and therefore should be stored and invested accordingly.

The first bin holds money you use for your ongoing monthly expenses, such as mortgages, utilities, gasoline and groceries. This money is kept in cash and your checking account. Your income, such as monthly paychecks and Social Security, could be automatically deposited into this account and bills set up to be automatically paid. The level of this bin should be constant and filled up each month as the funds are depleted.

The second bin holds your emergency funds. These funds are intended to be your “go-to” stash when you have an unexpected medical expense or find yourself out of a job. Since this money is for your protection, retaining principal is the goal, and you are sacrificing return for liquidity. Keep these funds in cash in a checking or money market account, short-term CDs or an ultra-short bond fund that retain stable value.

How much needs to be stored in this bin depends on your situation. If you spend $8,000 per month and have a disability policy that will start paying in 12 months if you cannot work, keep at least $80,000. If both you and your spouse work and either one of you earn enough money to pay all the bills, then this second bin can be less full.

The third bin is for extra financial needs in the next one to five years. Do you buy a new car every five years? Are you saving to buy a vacation home? Keep adding to this bin until you reach your goal. You can afford to take a little more risk with these funds to hopefully gain some income or growth.

The fourth bin is for future needs expected five years and beyond. This is your money pantry and holds your retirement funds or your children’s college funds. You can afford to invest in a diversified portfolio of stocks, bonds and perhaps real assets such as commodities and real estate to achieve higher returns.

When you are saving, fill up each bin in order before you contribute to the next bin. Or if you can fund multiple bins simultaneously, then do so. If you need to dip into the first bin, refill this before you continue adding funds to the other bins. This approach should prevent you from having to sell investments that were intended for long-term purposes at a time when values may be down and create a loss.