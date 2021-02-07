Brezik: Surprise inheritances

As a young girl, Sandy was told by her mother that she would be a very wealthy woman someday. She believed this was true until she reached her mid-50s and started participating in meetings with her mother and her financial adviser. She then realized that her mother was quickly spending down her inheritance.

Sandy’s mother had inherited substantial assets from her own parents (Sandy’s grandparents), and it was assumed that this money would last for multiple generations. Sandy thought she would never have to worry about money. She lived her lifestyle accordingly and learned how to spend from her mother.

What all of this means for Sandy is that she will need to work for many years longer than she initially planned. And she will have to closely watch her spending for the rest of her lifetime. Luckily, her job has good benefits, including a pension, and with Social Security income, she will be able to make ends meet.

After his father died, Mark learned that he was the trustee of a family trust set up for him and his siblings. His mother was still alive and needed her finances managed, too. Mark was one of four children, and none of them knew anything about their parents’ finances. Much to their surprise, each of them would be inheriting about $2 million.