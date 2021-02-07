Brezik: Surprise inheritances

As a young girl, Sandy was told by her mother that she would be a very wealthy woman someday. She believed this was true until she reached her mid-50s and started participating in meetings with her mother and her financial adviser. She then realized that her mother was quickly spending down her inheritance.
Sandy’s mother had inherited substantial assets from her own parents (Sandy’s grandparents), and it was assumed that this money would last for multiple generations. Sandy thought she would never have to worry about money. She lived her lifestyle accordingly and learned how to spend from her mother.
What all of this means for Sandy is that she will need to work for many years longer than she initially planned. And she will have to closely watch her spending for the rest of her lifetime. Luckily, her job has good benefits, including a pension, and with Social Security income, she will be able to make ends meet.
After his father died, Mark learned that he was the trustee of a family trust set up for him and his siblings. His mother was still alive and needed her finances managed, too. Mark was one of four children, and none of them knew anything about their parents’ finances. Much to their surprise, each of them would be inheriting about $2 million.
Mark and his wife were financially sound, but the other three siblings had more debt than assets. The inheritance allowed Mark and his wife to comfortably retire early and buy a second home. The money Mark’s siblings inherited allowed them to get out of debt and make some life-altering decisions, including changing careers.
Pam and her four sisters grew up in one of most desired areas of town and in a beautiful home. Their father was very successful and all of them obtained advanced degrees paid for by their parents. Finances were a secret, and they only learned later in their adult lives that their parents had not planned well enough. They had not purchased long-term care insurance and only had enough assets to pay for basic living expenses in retirement. Both their father and mother ended up needing years of round-the-clock health care.
The five daughters agreed they would equally share the unmet living and medical expenses. Now, just at a time when they are sending their own children to college and saving and investing for their own futures, they must also pay substantial monthly expenses for their parents.
The lesson in these vignettes, of course, is that having healthy financial discussions with your parents may prevent significant surprises. Many parents, however, are reluctant to discuss finances with their children, perhaps because they are concerned about their children’s level of financial responsibility or because they don’t want their children to know they did not plan well for themselves.
Another issue that may affect your inheritance is if children move back in with parents (or grandparents) because their financial situation is not healthy. This can affect the stability of the parents’ finances if they spend too much money on family that they need for their own retirement.
While getting a nice inheritance is always welcome, some generational planning may help everyone. Parents, for example, may enjoy being alive to see their children and grandchildren spend some of their inheritance. And waiting until after you are gone for your children to find out about your financial woes may cause resentment.
Connie Brezik is a Casper-based wealth advisor with Buckingham Strategic Wealth. Her email is cbrezik@buckinghamgroup.com.