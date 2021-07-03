Brezik: Sway with the wind

Even though your economic circumstances can change suddenly, you can still plan and prepare yourself for whichever way the wind may blow. Are your finances resilient enough to effectively withstand whatever headwinds may come your way?

Look ahead at what could change in your life. What if you lose your job or your business? What if your spouse loses a job? What if you get sick and cannot work? We all know someone who has gotten into financial difficulties. We tend to think these problems will never happen to us.

Pretend your income stops and living expenses keep rising. How much money will it take to pay your bills for as long as necessary? Knowing what’s required to support your family for six months or a year is good information. You can then prepare yourself by building a rainy-day fund.

If you are living paycheck-to-paycheck because you are making payments on your house, cars, boats, snowmobiles and credit cards, consider a scenario in which you are unable to support those expenditures. Figure out what items are necessities and what things are luxuries, and consider starting to make some hard choices to get on sound financial ground.

Knowing in advance how you can adjust to changing circumstances can be comforting. Can you or your spouse afford to change careers? Are you willing to move to improve your financial picture? Can you spend less and save more to buffer your reserves? Knowing that your finances are able to sway with the wind will give you peace of mind and the knowledge you can weather any storm for as long as may be necessary.

Connie Brezik is a Casper-based wealth advisor with Buckingham Strategic Wealth. Her email is cbrezik@buckinghamgroup.com. Information from sources deemed reliable, but its accuracy cannot be guaranteed. Performance is historical and does not guarantee future results. Indices are not available for direct investment. Their performance does not reflect the expenses associated with the management of an actual portfolio nor do indices represent results of actual trading. Total return includes reinvestment of dividends and capital gains.

