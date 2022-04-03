Brezik: The gift of your wisdom and knowledge

One of the best gifts you can give your children and grandchildren is your knowledge and the benefit of your experience. If you have accumulated a sizable net-worth and know this will one day belong to your heirs, why not teach them what they need to know to successfully manage this future money?

In business, for a company to have continued success, the employees need to be good at their jobs. A large part of a company’s annual budget often relates to employee training. They need to be educated and have good role models in their respective positions.

Many companies have people learn all the various jobs in the company. As they get promoted to new positions, understanding how to manage people in positions they once held is valuable. A cashier in one of your retail locations today may be the future CEO of your company.

The same concept applies to the family money. Think of the family estate as a business that needs educated and well-trained family members to be successful. You may know how to save and invest and manage your spending. You may know how to collaborate with financial advisors, attorneys, real estate and insurance agents. But have you transferred this information to others in your family that will need to know?

Think of all the mistakes you have made along the way and the benefit of that experience. This wisdom does not translate automatically to your heirs. If you show them that managing money is a normal part of everyday life, they will learn accordingly. If you keep the family finances a secret from them, how can you expect them to be successful at this job in the future?

There are valid concerns wealthy parents have about involving heirs in the family finances. They are concerned about privacy issues. They want them to understand the value of money and not be overly materialistic. They want their children and grandchildren to work hard and stay motivated. They do not want them to spend money foolishly. All these concerns make passing your family values along even more crucial.

Life skills are important. As your children grow up, they learn how to grocery shop and cook, how to do laundry and change the sheets, how to mow the lawn and maintain a car, how to handle a checking account and credit cards. The subject of wealth should not be taboo.

Your job as a parent is preparing your children for their future responsibilities. They need to know how to act in society, what their community obligations may be, how to work with a spouse, how to work with appropriate advisors and how to gain the confidence needed to be successful.

Just like a company has a written business plan, consider developing a family wealth plan including a mission statement. What are the principles that should guide your life? Developing this mission statement together will encourage buy-in from all members and provide a sense of identity and purpose. Passing along your wisdom and knowledge is a wonderful gift to your heirs.

Connie Brezik is a Casper-based wealth advisor with Buckingham Strategic Wealth. If you have a question or topic of interest you would like to see addressed in this monthly column, please email her at cbrezik@buckinghamgroup.com. This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Individuals should speak with a qualified financial and tax professional based on their own circumstances.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0