Brezik: The right (or wrong) way to retire

This year certainly has had its challenges. For instance, your job or career may have been affected, perhaps requiring you to work from home, stop all your usual travel, and forcing you to learn new online technologies to keep in touch with your clients and customers.

These changes may have invigorated you or, alternatively, made you want to hang up your hat sooner than when you had planned before 2020. Recent events, however, should not cloud your thoughts about your long-term future. You spend a lot of time and effort getting prepared for retirement, including saving and investing, paying off your debts, researching where you want to live, and successfully raising independent children.

Retirement should be that time where you reap the rewards of all your hard work. Staying true to your financial plan will help prevent you from making mistakes like the following that can destroy a perfectly nice retirement.

Quitting too soon – Do not turn in your resignation papers because of a tough year. Once you are out of the work force, it is much harder to get back in or reclaim the nice position you had previously. Know how big your retirement fund needs to be to supplement any other income you will have, such as Social Security and pensions.