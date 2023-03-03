Recently a friend passed away and her obituary recommended contributions to two of her favorite charities in lieu of sending flowers. Memorial donations are a very common way to honor someone and benefit charity.

Giving back is a way to express your gratitude for the good things in your life and to help those in need. Many people give both time and money to causes that are near and dear to their heart. Charitable organizations, and the services they provide, are an important part of a well-functioning society.

Unlimited charitable organizations rely on your donations. There is plenty of need in your own backyard from food banks, cultural entities, churches and animal rescue nonprofits. Across the world, the recent devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria demonstrate ongoing needs that are often urgent.

There are many options for giving to charity. You can make outright gifts of cash, household assets, such as furniture and clothing, or appreciated assets. You can create a charitable trust that will benefit family as well as charity. You can make gifts during your lifetime and at your death. You can establish a donor-advised fund (DAF) or establish your own private foundation.

DAFs are a popular way to make gifts to charity for many years or indefinitely. They are easy to establish, and the fund’s management becomes the responsibility of the skilled professionals at the charitable organization, such as a community foundation. You can start a DAF with a small or large amount of money or other assets and make ongoing contributions.

Charitable trusts can benefit charity as well as family while helping to keep the appreciation of donated assets out of your estate. A private foundation may be appropriate for families that want an entity to live on and realize their charitable-giving priorities for many generations. Private foundations are managed like a business and have costs and complexities to consider.

Qualified charitable donations also result in tax savings. Based on your method of giving, you can receive current tax deductions, reduce current ordinary or capital gains income, or reduce your taxable estate, if applicable, when you die.

Giving appreciated assets, such as securities and real estate, provides two tax benefits. First, you avoid selling the asset and paying the tax on the resulting capital gain. Second, you claim a charitable deduction. Additionally, the charitable organization does not pay tax when it sells the donated assets due to its nonprofit status.

You can deduct up to 60 percent of your adjusted gross income (AGI) on your current tax return for cash donations. The market value of non-cash assets is deductible up to 30 percent of your AGI. If you only want to deduct your cost basis of donated property, you can claim up to 60 percent of AGI.

However, if the amount you give in a year exceeds the 30 percent or 60 percent deduction limits, you can carry over the unused deduction for five years and reduce taxable income in the future.

After you are 70½, you can avoid taking taxable income due to required minimum distributions from IRAs by donating up to $100,000 annually directly from your retirement account to eligible charities. The IRA custodian needs to send the funds directly to the charity on your behalf.