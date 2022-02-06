Brezik: When parents need help

Sarah and Mary’s aging parents moved to the Phoenix area to escape the snow 20 years ago and now need help on almost every front. Grocery shopping, preparing meals, housekeeping, paying bills, taking medications, and getting to doctor appointments have all become difficult tasks for them.

Sarah travels back and forth between her home in Chicago and Phoenix, spending about two weeks in each place. Mary, who lives in Seattle, travels to Phoenix to stay there when Sarah is back in Chicago tending to her family.

Until recently, Sarah and Mary didn’t realize how much help their parents neededbecause of the distance apart they lived. After their parents had a couple falls and hospital stays, the sisters agreed that one of them would always stay with their parents until other solutions were found.

Helping aging parents involves many emotional and financial issues. For many parents, it is difficult to admit they are slowing down physically and mentally and cannot perform the tasks that were once routine. They are too proud to ask for your help, and children are often hesitant to broach this subject with their parents for fear of offending them.

Dealing with a situation like Sarah and Mary’s will never be easy, but there’s also no reason to make it harder than necessary due to a lack of planning and preparation.

If you’re looking to begin laying this groundwork with your own parents, a good starting place is to get copies of their financial, legal, medical and insurance information. Put together a contact list of their professional advisors and health-care providers. Once this data is compiled,you can look for obvious problems, such as outdated estate documents or a lack of insurance coverage (like a long-term care policy).

Managing their finances may include paying their bills, bookkeeping, and managing their personal and investment assets. Make sure any computer usage is safe and controlled, and document their online accounts and login information.

If they have professional advisors in place, such as attorneys, insurance agents and investment advisors, set up joint meetings so you can understand the role they play in your parents’ financial situation. You may need to hire advisors, or get your personal advisors involved, if they have been “do-it-yourselfers.”

Legal documents such as wills, trusts, medical directives and powers of attorney are very important and need to be current. Consider who is willing and able to aid in health-care and medical decisions before naming them as agents on a medical power of attorney. Before you name someone as a trustee or agent on a financial power of attorney, ask them first. Make sure they are competent and understand what this duty may entail.

Housing decisions are one of the most challenging issues to tackle. Many people desire to stay in their own home, but this may not be feasible or wise. In-home health care or moving to a retirement community or nursing home may be necessary when it is not safe for them to live on their own. Consider the pros and cons of these options, including the cost.

Letting your parents know that you are open to assisting them when the right time comes might help them admit when they are no longer able to manage their affairs like they used to. At this stage, roles may be reversed. Perhaps you’ll need to act like the parent to make sure their needs are met.

Connie Brezik is a Casper-based wealth adviser with Buckingham Strategic Wealth. Her email is cbrezik@buckinghamgroup.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0