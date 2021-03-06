Brezik: Who manages your money after death?

Introducing your spouse and children to your trusted financial advisors is an important first step. Make sure they know who they are, what they do for you, and how to contact them. The list may include bankers, CPAs, investment advisors, estate and business attorneys, and business partners. These professionals can work alongside your beneficiaries if you are leaving money to them outright or if you will count on them to manage the money for others.

There are many reasons you may leave assets in a trust, for the benefit of your heirs, with a named trustee. The trustee, which can be a person or entity, will be responsible for proper management and distribution of your estate. The trustee will hire and work with your other advisors to fulfill their duties.

Finding someone to be a trustee is not easy. You may first think of family members, then business associates or a trusted professional, then friends, and then a corporate entity that is in the business of acting as trustee.

If you are naming an adult child to act as trustee for their siblings, be conscious of how this can affect important relationships. If your children do not get along, there can be deep resentment toward the sibling trustee.