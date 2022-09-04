Brezik: Your retirement bucket

Planning for retirement can be fun. Just think about the trips you will take to see friends and relatives, the history and art classes you can sign up for, and the golf tee times you will be making once you are not tied to an 8-to-5 job.

There are plenty of things to look forward to. However, the first thing to consider is how full your retirement bucket needs to be before you start spending. Your retirement bucket needs to have enough money to support all your fun and needs for as long as you live.

The size of your retirement bucket is determined by your desired lifestyle and what your future income and expenses will be. Your retirement assets, including your investments, need to be positioned correctly to support you and your family. You also need to cover your risks so that some unknown and unpredictable event doesn’t unravel a secure future.

You may live much longer than your parents or grandparents lived. If you and/or your spouse live to age 95 or 105, you do not want to run out of assets at age 85. Later in life you may not be taking frequent vacations or playing pickleball every day, but you may need that money (or more) to pay for long-term care or other housing needs.

Inflation is a fact of life and has come to the forefront this year as the cost of groceries, airline tickets, gas and housing goods jumped sharply. And the cost of buying a home in the desired retirement community may now be too expensive. To maintain the lifestyle you envision, you may need more dollars in the future than you currently spend.

To be secure in retirement and to account for the ups and downs of market conditions, you should consider withdrawing only 3% to 4% of your retirement bucket value each year. Some studies indicate a 4% withdrawal rate may be safe; others suggest a lower rate is more prudent.

To ensure you won’t run out of money, a $1 million retirement fund can support a distribution of $30,000 to $40,000 per year, and a $4 million fund can support $120,000 to $160,000. These amounts can increase for inflation each year.

The portfolio withdrawal amount, on top of your other expected income — such as Social Security, rent income from a farm or apartment complex, or a company pension — is how much you can spend annually. Consider what you spend now, while you are still working, and whether your expenses will increase or decrease in retirement.

Do you plan to buy a second home or travel extensively during the next 10 to 15 years? Might your parents or children need financial assistance? If you retire before you are 65 and eligible for Medicare, how will you bridge the gap for health insurance? Have you planned adequately for future long-term care costs?

Don’t forget about budgeting federal and state income taxes into your expenses. If you hold a substantial amount of your retirement savings in tax-deferred accounts, like 401(k)s and IRAs, your federal and state income tax liability may be quite large. If you end up in a combined 30% tax bracket, for every $10,000 you withdraw, you will owe $3,000 in taxes before you get to spend the remaining $7,000.

Your personal home may be a significant asset but doesn’t produce income and won’t help you make up a shortfall in retirement assets unless you are willing to sell. A home also can be a substantial part of your budget for HOA dues, repairs, property taxes, insurance and potential remodeling costs.

Sharpen your pencil to make sure your retirement bucket is full enough to support all your needs and wants. Worrying about having enough is not a fun way to spend your retirement.