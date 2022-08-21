Bruyette: We need the PUMP Act to protect nursing workers like me

Juggling motherhood and work is never easy. But for those of us in the transportation industry, it can be even more of a struggle.

For the last five years, I’ve been a railway freight conductor here in Wyoming, where I was born and raised. I started when my youngest son was just 4 months old.

When I go to work, I’m gone for an undetermined amount of time, typically around 32 hours. This includes a train ride in one direction, a federally mandated rest time at an away-from-home terminal and then another ride back to the main station. It was hard being gone from my baby that long. It still is. But that’s the job.

That’s why I was so upset to learn that some people in Congress, including Sen. Cynthia Lummis, are considering excluding transportation workers from the PUMP for Nursing Mothers Act, a bipartisan bill that would protect moms who want to continue nursing and need to pump breastmilk at work. This is wrong. Moms in industries like mine should be allowed to pump at work, just like other workers.

There are managers in the railway industry who are very supportive of nursing mothers. But it’s also clear that there is a lack of knowledge about pumping and all the ways that it’s possible to accommodate this essential need. Sometimes it seemed that my decision to provide my son with the best nutrition possible was an inconvenience or headache and most didn’t want solutions, only to not deal with it.

I think the people in the Senate who oppose the PUMP for Nursing Mothers Act are doing the same thing. Rather than figure out a solution to keep moms in the transportation industry working and our babies fed, they’d prefer not to deal with it. Or they say that it’s too hard for the transportation industry to be included because every railcar would need to be adjusted with a “new ‘non-bathroom enclosure.’” That’s just not true.

There are simple solutions for accommodations that could be done without stopping the train and without retrofitting a locomotive. What would be so unmanageable, for example, about hanging a curtain between employees every few hours when someone needs to pump? Not to mention that technology has come a long way. There are hands-free pumping devices that take two seconds to put up your shirt. The PUMP Act allows flexibility.

For me, pumping was difficult because no good solutions were considered. Instead, I had to pump while I was supposed to be eating and sleeping or getting prepared to bring the train home. I had set an alarm for every hour and a half to wake up and pump-pump-pump as much as I could. If I didn’t do this, and I couldn’t on the train, I would’ve lost the ability to nurse my baby and missed all the bonding and health benefits. That’s because when someone can’t pump as often as needed, their body makes less milk or can stop making milk at all. To make the stakes even higher, the formula shortage is still a crisis, and Wyoming moms are desperate. There’s no good backup — it’s either nursing or our jobs.

Giving nursing mothers lactation time and space at work is an absolute necessity for the railway industry to hire and retain women. Sen. Lummis and others have said we can’t afford for the PUMP Act to pass because it could “further supply chain issues” by slowing or stopping trains. But women in the railway industry want to keep the supply train moving – for the economy and for themselves.

If this bill doesn’t pass, some women will seek different employment. No one wants to stay in an industry where they have to choose between feeding their child and working or where bosses decide how we feed our kids. Railways nationwide are struggling currently to maintain employees and to hire new ones. Women are the answer to this problem. The PUMP Act can help.

Excluding transportation workers from this bill would be harmful and unnecessary. I hope our senators will give working moms in the transportation industry a chance to feed our babies and keep our rail moving by supporting the PUMP for Nursing Mothers Act.