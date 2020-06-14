Budenske: Taxpayers should be outraged

As a follow-up to my last letter, taxpayers of the state should be outraged. Governor Gordon announced on March 27 that there would be $300,000 in grants available for layoff aversion and “the grants would be available for all eligible Wyoming businesses in good standing with Unemployment Insurance and Workman’s Compensation.” (Key word being all, not just the 60 applications they accepted) This was just plain not true and through a public records request I found out that only $196,947.81 of the $300,000 was awarded, even though they stopped taking applications at 6 p.m. or 11 p.m. on March 27, depending on who you believe from Workforce Services and the public records request answers. (They contradict themselves).
Businesses are continuing to suffer and the state promised help but chose not to award what they promised. No one has answered where the extra $103,052.19 went besides to say that “The Department of Workforce Services will not be offering a second round of Layoff Aversion Grants.” The first round did not get allocated and they chose to only accept 60 applications. The rest of the money is who knows where. Remember when you are seeing a local business close now, that they may have been saved but the state stopped accepting applications after 60 were received (and they called 60 “overwhelming”) and held over $100,000 that was promised by the governor. That could have saved a lot of businesses.
Initially, businesses were told that there could be a second round of grants; however, Jim Engel, Chairman of the Workforce Development Council “personally put a stop to that.” The state refuses in public records to release any email discussion on that matter without a payment of $320, saying that it will take 8 hours to find those emails and have the Attorney General review them. I find this hard to believe when the Governor’s office released their emails for free.
It was interesting to see that Natrona ($54,078.37), Teton ($29,831.00) and Laramie ($29,500) got the biggest chunk and Goshen ($2,210.85), Park ($1,482.86) and Johnson ($624.41) round out the bottom of the recipients. 13 counties have businesses that were awarded money out of 23. This does not seem fair from any perspective. We can all see now the state’s Workforce Services interest lie not with the smaller counties or small business at all.
