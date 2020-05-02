Budenske: What the state didn't tell business

On March 27, 2020 Governor Gordon announced $300,000 in Layoff Aversion Grants that would be available for businesses in Wyoming. This was announced via a press release from the Governor’s office. The maximum application amount was set at $5,000 per business. Most all of the papers, radio and television stations covered it. It was a great idea. We all know that $300,000 does not go very far in business but with these trying times with COVID-19, every tiny bit helps when the application field is even and fair. What they didn’t tell businesses is that once 60 applications were received they closed the grant (60 applications x $5,000= $300,000). When questioned about the grant process via a Sunshine Act request for which I received the answer on April 27, I found out not all of the money was awarded and that “we are hoping to secure more funding to use along with the funding that remains available.” That quote comes from Tyler Stockton the Wyoming Workforce Services Communication Director. Also Mr. Stockton informed me via the Sunshine Act request that the “Grant application system was opened at noon on March 27, 2020” and that the first application was received at 11:29 a.m. How can a grant be received when the system is not open?
So, the Governor announces the money, Workforce Services accepts grant applications on the 27th of March from 11:29 a.m (noon though according to Mr. Stockton) until 11:03 p.m and only accepted 60 applications, some did not get funding so they are holding the money while employees are suffering in “hopes” of additional funding. Why can’t the state let businesses apply for the funding that was left and then hold “hope” for more money?
The state refused to release what businesses received grants and for how much in my request, citing confidentiality, and refused to release how much money was left. Those issues are under appeal. I believe it is public money and the names of the recipients needs to be released, especially the ones that were given the right to apply early for the grants. However, in regards to the early applications, Workforce Services refuses to answer how two applications were received before the grant was open, although they admit they were received before the noon opening of the application process. After various emails and no reply, it sure looks like some businesses received preferential treatment from Workforce Services.
I have written to the Governor and all of the state senators and representatives to see if we can figure out where the money went to and why it is being held on “hope” when it is so needed in these times.
I hope businesses in Wyoming being to realize that Workforce Services apparently does not care about “equality” when it comes to grant money and apparently favors businesses that they want to survive as they gamble on “hope” for the rest of the small businesses while employees suffer.
