Budenske: What the state didn't tell business

On March 27, 2020 Governor Gordon announced $300,000 in Layoff Aversion Grants that would be available for businesses in Wyoming. This was announced via a press release from the Governor’s office. The maximum application amount was set at $5,000 per business. Most all of the papers, radio and television stations covered it. It was a great idea. We all know that $300,000 does not go very far in business but with these trying times with COVID-19, every tiny bit helps when the application field is even and fair. What they didn’t tell businesses is that once 60 applications were received they closed the grant (60 applications x $5,000= $300,000). When questioned about the grant process via a Sunshine Act request for which I received the answer on April 27, I found out not all of the money was awarded and that “we are hoping to secure more funding to use along with the funding that remains available.” That quote comes from Tyler Stockton the Wyoming Workforce Services Communication Director. Also Mr. Stockton informed me via the Sunshine Act request that the “Grant application system was opened at noon on March 27, 2020” and that the first application was received at 11:29 a.m. How can a grant be received when the system is not open?