Buffalo Bulletin: Learn from recent history

Buffalo Bulletin (April 7)- In the fall of 2017, city and county leaders asked the Buffalo Chamber of Commerce, JOCO First and the now defunct Buffalo Downtown Authority board to enter discussions to determine whether there might be a way to combine forces, reduce overhead and administrative costs and still accomplish the same good work.
Officials were crystal clear on this point: As public funds declined, hard decisions would need to be made about how to best utilize those limited funds.
Unfortunately, no action was taken and that’s where the discussion stopped.
Sadly, the Buffalo Downtown Association announced soon after that it would be ceasing operations. The stated reason: A lack of sufficient funding to continue to pay the bills — including salaries, rent and utilities.
The BDA did a great many things to promote downtown Buffalo and enhance the experience of being downtown.
And after the BDA ceased operations, some programs that the BDA initiated were assumed by other community civic organizations but many just ceased to exist.
Nevertheless, the shuttering of the BDA should have served as a cautionary tale to other publicly funded organizations in the community. Officials were serious when they said that dollars were declining and tough decisions would be made, including eliminating programs, if necessary.
Looking at the financial calamity facing local government now makes 2017 seem like halcyon days. The state is facing an epic decline in revenue due to the collapse of coal and energy in the state.
Unfortunately, rather than taking a proactive approach and broadening the tax base by creating new revenue streams, the Legislature has, once again, kicked the can down the road. Wyoming shored up education spending with one-time federal funding from the Biden administration’s 2021 Rescue Act that all three members of Wyoming’s congressional delegation voted against.
This is by no means a solution to the lack of funding Wyoming will likely face over the next decade. And local and state governments will continue to struggle to fund basic services like education, health services for seniors and the poor, and other vital government services that Wyomingites have become accustomed to receiving.
Still, we must play the hand we are dealt. And with no serious revenue measures adopted by the Wyoming legislature, we should look to consolidate wherever we can.
A bunker mentality is not the best way to proceed. Rather, agencies and organizations should be actively pursuing ways to cross-program, utilize multiple-use spaces, reduce overhead (like salaries, rent and utilities) and generally do more with less. Looking at the 1% funding available for nonprofits and quasi-governmental entities this year, it is easy to see there is simply not enough money to fund organizations at historic levels.
The Buffalo Chamber of Commerce, JOCO First and the Johnson County Lodging Tax Association must seriously consider how to utilize the diminishing resources that are available. Certainly the visitor center east of town falls under the umbrella of tourism. Hopefully the lodging tax board will reconsider and provide funding for it. Further, tourism is now one of Johnson County’s primary economic drivers. JOCO First and the Buffalo Chamber need to find a way to share resources, including office space and personnel.
The days of separate organizations operating for the benefit of local business, economic development and tourism are gone. If organizations fail to consolidate, most will face the same fate as the BDA. And that would be a shame.
The Buffalo Bulletin is the Newspaper of Record in Johnson County.