Buffalo Bulletin: Learn from recent history

Looking at the financial calamity facing local government now makes 2017 seem like halcyon days. The state is facing an epic decline in revenue due to the collapse of coal and energy in the state.

Unfortunately, rather than taking a proactive approach and broadening the tax base by creating new revenue streams, the Legislature has, once again, kicked the can down the road. Wyoming shored up education spending with one-time federal funding from the Biden administration’s 2021 Rescue Act that all three members of Wyoming’s congressional delegation voted against.

This is by no means a solution to the lack of funding Wyoming will likely face over the next decade. And local and state governments will continue to struggle to fund basic services like education, health services for seniors and the poor, and other vital government services that Wyomingites have become accustomed to receiving.

Still, we must play the hand we are dealt. And with no serious revenue measures adopted by the Wyoming legislature, we should look to consolidate wherever we can.