Buffalo Bulletin: Slow down for a safe return

BUFFALO -- Next week, Johnson County students will return to school. It is always an exciting time for students – filled with new teachers, new friends and a lot of learning.

But all that excitement and anticipation can make kids and parents a bit less focused as they travel to school. It is important that drivers are slow and attentive in school zones in order to avoid an unfortunate accident.

Parents should prepare their students for the back-to-school routine — whether that involves riding in a family car, riding a bicycle or walking. Kids should leave earlier than usual for a few weeks so they are not in a rush.

If walking, bicycling or skateboarding to school, students need to stop at all stop signs, use crosswalks and pay attention to crossing guards. They also need to be completely focused, which means phones stay in their pockets until they get to school.

In just the last few years, there have been a lot of kids looking down at their phones and not paying attention to the world around them. That has the potential to be a fatal mistake.

But kids aren’t the only ones who can be distracted by their phones. All drivers in school zones are advised to not take phone calls. Texting and driving is never permissible.