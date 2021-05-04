Buffalo Bulletin: Together we can beat this

Buffalo Bulletin (April 22)- Johnson County is one of the top seven counties in the state of Wyoming for the percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. This is great news. However, a recent study also indicated that there is a large number of folks here who are hesitant to receive the vaccine.
This is understandable. The vaccine was developed very quickly under President Trump’s Operation Warp Speed program. And recent national news stories regarding the pause in Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine due to an extremely rare serious complication has people concerned.
The national news has done a very poor job of outlining exactly how rare these potential complications are. First, let us be clear, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Federal Drug Administration rightly paused the rollout of the J&J vaccine to determine whether to continue to use the vaccine. Most public health officials are confident that the J&J vaccine will be reauthorized soon after further analysis.
But first, everyone should understand exactly how rare that complication is. Of the over 6.8 million doses administered, eight women developed a serious blood clot disorder. One of the women died. Presuming that these blood clot disorders are not coincidental and that the vaccine is causing them, that is nearly 1 in one million occurrences. And, a 1 in 6.8 million chance of dying.
Let’s put this in perspective. Using data from the CDC, a woman between the age of 18 and 50 is 162 times more likely to die from contracting coronavirus than she is from developing blood clots following receiving the J&J vaccine. Every single medical doctor at Johnson County Healthcare Center has been voluntarily vaccinated. These are the same doctors that we trust to treat our loved ones.
Additionally, President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump each volunteered to receive the vaccine while still in office. Further, just this week, Ivanka Trump posted pictures of herself on social media receiving the vaccine and encouraging others to do the same.
Many vaccine-hesitant people say they do not want to risk taking a vaccine for a disease that has a 99% survival rate. In Johnson County alone, were every man, woman and child to develop COVID-19, a 99% survival rate would mean that 90 of our friends and neighbors would die from COVID-19. Statistically, not a single person in the state of Wyoming, much rather Johnson County, is likely to develop a serious complication from being vaccinated against coronavirus.
If we want to get back to normal; keep our kids in school; keep our businesses open; enjoy concerts, sports and rodeos; and travel again, we must achieve herd immunity through some combination of vaccination and coronavirus infection.
Every single staff member at the Buffalo Bulletin received the vaccine voluntarily. Let’s all do our part to beat this pandemic.
If you have questions about the vaccine’s safety or efficacy, there are a number of local resources that you can consult. Johnson County public health nurses are ready to answer your questions, as are the nurses and practitioners at Johnson County Healthcare Center. If you haven’t been vaccinated, please do so — for your sake and the sake of our community.
The Buffalo Bulletin is the Newspaper of Record in Johnson County.