Buffalo Bulletin: Together we can beat this

Let’s put this in perspective. Using data from the CDC, a woman between the age of 18 and 50 is 162 times more likely to die from contracting coronavirus than she is from developing blood clots following receiving the J&J vaccine. Every single medical doctor at Johnson County Healthcare Center has been voluntarily vaccinated. These are the same doctors that we trust to treat our loved ones.

Additionally, President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump each volunteered to receive the vaccine while still in office. Further, just this week, Ivanka Trump posted pictures of herself on social media receiving the vaccine and encouraging others to do the same.

Many vaccine-hesitant people say they do not want to risk taking a vaccine for a disease that has a 99% survival rate. In Johnson County alone, were every man, woman and child to develop COVID-19, a 99% survival rate would mean that 90 of our friends and neighbors would die from COVID-19. Statistically, not a single person in the state of Wyoming, much rather Johnson County, is likely to develop a serious complication from being vaccinated against coronavirus.

If we want to get back to normal; keep our kids in school; keep our businesses open; enjoy concerts, sports and rodeos; and travel again, we must achieve herd immunity through some combination of vaccination and coronavirus infection.