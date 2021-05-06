Buffalo Bulletin: We can all be advocates for children

No one should simply sadly lament the horrific stories of child abuse. Instead of passive despair, let these stories serve as a galvanizing call to action.

Yes, we can end child abuse. We can end it when we all become advocates for children.

For some of us, that advocacy comes in a formal role. Teachers, child care workers, health care providers and others who come into daily contact with children can be vigilant for signs of abuse and neglect. Their actions to report suspected abuse or to offer extra time and attention to fragile children can save lives.

CASA volunteers — court-appointed special advocates — also put their passion for the well-being of children into action. Assigned to watch over and advocate for abused and neglected children, CASA volunteers make sure kids don’t get lost in the overburdened legal and social service systems. Not everyone can be a CASA volunteer, but each of us can be an advocate. Here are a few steps you can take to make our community safer for our children.

• Be mindful of the signs of abuse and neglect in children, many of which appear before an obvious physical mark: lack of adult supervision, extreme passivity or aggression, poor hygiene or hypervigilance — as if waiting for something bad to happen.