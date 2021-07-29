Buffalo Bulletin: What are we waiting for?

In the end, only herd immunity will protect us from this virus. And herd immunity can be aided tremendously by any of the approved vaccines.

For the most part, Johnson County residents have largely avoided catastrophic loss of life due to coronavirus. With the new Delta variant, we might not be so lucky.

Of those hospitalized in the recent coronavirus surge, 97% were not vaccinated. And the new Delta variant has been hitting younger people harder. Alan Jones, associate vice chancellor for clinical affairs at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, said Tuesday that the hospital was treating four hospitalized children, noting that the hospital has recently “had more pediatric admissions than we had early in the pandemic.”

Although more children are hospitalized for influenza during a normal flu season than for COVID-19 – 32 to 92 hospitalizations per 100,000 flu cases, compared with 22 hospitalizations per 100,00 COVID-19 cases, there are fewer deaths from the flu. A normal flu season has 110 to 192 influenza deaths in children, whereas more than 300 children have died from COVID-19. This is no longer a disease that only older people die from.