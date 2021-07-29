 Skip to main content
Buffalo Bulletin: What are we waiting for?
BUFFALO (July 20) --The headlines Monday were scary. Stock market crashes 900 points on renewed fears of Covid resurgence. By the end of the day, all major indexes took significant hits with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling by 2% in a single day, its worst performance since October. The NASDAQ and S&P 500 each fell by more than 1%.

According to virologists, the new Delta variant of coronavirus is more contagious — about 225% more transmissible. Already emergency rooms and COVID-19 units have begun to fill at levels not seen since last year. The Wyoming Department of Health reports that 66 people were hospitalized in Wyoming with the virus on Saturday — the most since January. During March and April, the number of people hospitalized with the virus hovered in the teens and low 20s. States with low vaccination rates are experiencing the most rapid uptick in cases. Florida, Texas and other states have been hit hard as COVID-19 infections have risen faster than at any other time in the pandemic.

Wyoming remains near the bottom for coronavirus vaccinations. Only three states have a smaller proportion of their citizens vaccinated. And Johnson County is not much better off. Nationally 49% of the population is fully vaccinated. In Johnson County only 32.25% are fully vaccinated.

So what are we waiting for?

Are we waiting for another mask mandate? Or maybe we are waiting for businesses to be closed down? Possibly we are waiting for schools to announce online classes only this fall.

In the end, only herd immunity will protect us from this virus. And herd immunity can be aided tremendously by any of the approved vaccines.

For the most part, Johnson County residents have largely avoided catastrophic loss of life due to coronavirus. With the new Delta variant, we might not be so lucky.

Of those hospitalized in the recent coronavirus surge, 97% were not vaccinated. And the new Delta variant has been hitting younger people harder. Alan Jones, associate vice chancellor for clinical affairs at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, said Tuesday that the hospital was treating four hospitalized children, noting that the hospital has recently “had more pediatric admissions than we had early in the pandemic.”

Although more children are hospitalized for influenza during a normal flu season than for COVID-19 – 32 to 92 hospitalizations per 100,000 flu cases, compared with 22 hospitalizations per 100,00 COVID-19 cases, there are fewer deaths from the flu. A normal flu season has 110 to 192 influenza deaths in children, whereas more than 300 children have died from COVID-19. This is no longer a disease that only older people die from.

President Donald Trump spent over $14 billion and allocated tremendous resources to develop these vaccines. It was done in record time and the vaccines have proven themselves tremendously effective and safe. One of President Trump’s greatest legacies should be the lightning speed with which his administration developed these coronavirus vaccines. In a statement issued by President Trump, he said, “I hope everyone remembers when they’re getting the COVID-19 Vaccine, that if I wasn’t president, you wouldn‘t be getting that beautiful ‘shot’ for 5 years, at best, and probably wouldn’t be getting it at all. I hope everyone remembers!”

More hours, dollars and resources were spent developing the coronavirus vaccine than the polio vaccine. President Trump and First Lady Melania got vaccinated. As did Ivanka and Jared.

So, what are we waiting for?

Together we can beat this virus and fulfill President Trump’s legacy. Get vaccinated. Get your kids vaccinated. Let’s get back to living life free of COVID-19.

The Buffalo Bulletin is the newspaper of record in Johnson County. This column is reprinted through the Wyoming News Exchange.

