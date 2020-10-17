Burk: Comfort, peace and dignity are an option

*Choosing hospice care does not mean you’re giving up; it’s a shift in the way you’re approaching your medical care. If you or your loved one no longer wants treatment or it’s not working, Hospice provides a way to live the rest of your days in comfort, peace, and dignity. It’s not about giving up, it’s about improving quality of life surrounded by family, in the comfort of your home.

*Choosing hospice doesn’t have to be a permanent decision. You can leave a hospice program at any time for any reason without penalty. You can also restart hospice services any time if you are medically eligible.

*Hospice does not hasten death, neither does it prolong life. In fact, some studies show that hospice patients with certain illnesses may live longer with hospice care than those who choose another path. Again, the goal is to make the quality of the patient’s life the best it can be in their last months, weeks, and days.

*Hospice will not take away all your medications. Your hospice nurse will go over your medications with you and your family to decide what you need stay comfortable. Other medicines may be added to keep you relaxed and free of pain.

*You don’t have to give up your doctor if you choose hospice care. Our team of nurses will work with your doctor to be sure you get the best quality of care.